Lionsgate invites audiences to explore the dark underbelly of organized crime and corrupt police in Mob Cops on April 25, 2025. Set against the backdrop of New York City in the 80s and 90s, the new crime drama features David Arquette and Jeremy Luke as two notorious NYPD detectives who turned to the dark side and began working for the city's major crime boss.
Inspired by the true story of the mafia's police hitmen, the film delves into themes of danger, crime, and greed as the police department battles itself, with good cops striving to hunt down and expose the corrupt ones.
This action thriller, directed by Danny A. Abeckaser, who also starred in and directed Mob Town and Bardejov. Abeckaser will star in the movie alongside Entourage star Kevin Connolly, The Originals' Nathaniel Buzolic, and more.
Mob Cops release date and where to watch it
The new crime thriller, Mob Cops, is set to be released on Friday, April 25, 2025, and will be available in select theaters nationwide. For those who cannot view the film in cinemas, it will also be released on demand and digitally on the same day, April 25.
Streaming options include Plex, which provides free access to movies, shows, and live TV with ads, or renting the movie from Amazon Video for $6.99. Meanwhile, those who prefer to watch it on the big screen can book tickets through Fandango.
What is Mob Cops all about?
Mob Cops aims to bring gangster entertainment to both the small and big screens. Its story centers around a notorious police corruption scandal that once plagued New York. As the movie describes it, this scandal was "the worst case of corruption in NYPD history."
Set against the backdrop of the Big Apple in the 1980s and 1990s, the story follows a team of NYPD detectives determined to uncover the hidden truths and dark secrets behind corrupt activities within the police force. The plot intensifies when a book exposing a former detective's family's ties to the mob is published.
This book sets off a war between good and bad cops. Two NYPD detectives work to track down and expose the crooked officers. Meanwhile, two notoriously corrupt policemen, who moonlight as hitmen for the city's murderous mob boss, enjoy a lavish lifestyle—but not for long.
Is Mob Cops based on a true story?
As teased in the trailer, Mob Cops is "inspired by true events" about two NYPD police officers who were lured into the dark side and began working for the city's crime boss. According to The Mob Museum, the "Mob Cops" moniker was given to the two ex-NYPD detectives who participated in eight mob hits and accepted $375,000 from the Lucchese underboss.
A feature in The New York Post about a separate project regarding the infamous "Mob Cops" also identified the mafia cops in question: Stephen Caracappa and Louis Eppolito. They were arrested in 2005, and in 2009, Eppolito was sentenced to life in prison plus 100 years. Meanwhile, Caracappa received a life sentence plus 80 years. Both have since died in jail, according to the NY Daily News.
Cast and characters in the movie
In the movie, David Arquette plays Sammy Canzano, while Jeremy Luke portrays Leo Benetti. They are two corrupt NYPD officers who got tangled up in mob life and became hitmen for the city's crime boss. The ensemble cast of this new gangster film includes:
- Danny A. Abeckaser as Tim Delgado
- Joseph Russo as Galiano
- Kevin Connolly as Raymond Varrone
- Nathaniel Buzolic as Jesse Polino
- Graham Sibley as Ira Grossman
- Kyle Stefanski as Phil Hughes
- Bo Dietl as Ben Sherman
- Montana Tucker
- Leila Ben Khalifa
- Lynn Adrianna Freedman
- Darren Weiss
- Lorenzo Antonucci
- Christian Paciello
Danny A. Abeckaser serves as the director of the film, with Kosta Kondilopoulos as the writer. This movie marks the third collaboration between Abeckaser and Kondilopoulos in their respective roles, following their work on I Love Us, Inside Man, and The Engineer.
Watch Mob Cops in cinemas and at home on digital or VOD starting Friday, April 25.