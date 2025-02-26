Good Cop/Bad Cop release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Good Cop/Bad Cop is a humorous drama about crime. The story is set in a small town of Washington and revolves around the complex relationship of two siblings who work together to solve cases that occur in town. The show is about 8 episodes long, with each episode running for about 45 minutes.

Good Cop/Bad Cop is created by John Quiantance. The show premiered its first episode on February 19, 2025, and the episodes can be viewed on the CW Network and Roku in the United States. The show is available on Stan in Australia.

The show blends family drama into the criminal procedural show. The story depicts how two siblings Lou and Henry reunite after seven years and navigate through the complications of their strained relationship whilst working on cases together.

Episodes' release date of Good Cop/Bad Cop

The show is set to run for eight episodes, with one episode already released and the rest of them set to release every week on Wednesdays. The episodes air at 9 pm ET.

Here is the detailed breakdown of the release schedule of Good Cop/Bad Cop.

Episode Number Episode Name Release Date Episode 1 Peace in the Valley February 19, 2025 (released) Episode 2 The King's Assassin February 26, 2025 Episode 3 Mr. Popular March 05, 2025 Episode 4 Found Footage March 12, 2025 Episode 5 Family Trees March 19, 2025 Episode 6 Explosions March 26, 2025 Episode 7 Buckle Up TBA Episode 8 Skeletons TBA

Production, direction, and cast

The show is jointly produced by The CW, Roku, Jungle Entertainment and Future Shack Entertainment for Stan. The show is directed by Gracie Otto, Anne Renton, and Trent O'Donnell.

Additionally, Amanda Duthie, Cailah Scobe, Trent O'Donnell, and Jeff Watchel are the executive producers of the show. The show is shot in the beautiful landscape of Queensland. The showrunner, John Quaintance, said the following as to why he chose Queensland for shooting the show.

"I chose to shoot in Queensland because I saw firsthand what I’d already heard from friends who had based productions there—the facilities are first class, the talent pool in front of and behind the camera is deep, and everyone I met was welcoming and excited to help us make our show."

The main cast of the show includes Leighton Meester, who is known for her roles in Gossip Girl and How I Met Your Father. She plays Detective Lou Hickman. Detective Henry Hickman is played by Luke Cook, an Australian actor known for his performances in Dynasty and Guardian of the Galaxy Volume 2.

Another important character in the show is Chief "Big Hank" Hickman, played by Clancy Brown. He is a veteran actor known for his roles in films like Highlander, The Shawshank Redemption, and John Wick.

Furthermore, Nadia Drozdova, Big Hank's Russian girlfriend, is played by Australian actress Blazey Best. Also, Devon Trell as Shane Carson and Scott Lee as Joe Bradley provide a versatile star cast to the show.

The plot of the Good Cop/Bad Cop

The show is set in the small Pacific Northwest town of Eden Vale. The initial episode introduces the audience to the Hickman family. A case of robbery in the pharmacy furthers the story with other characters coming to light.

The case is handled by Eden Vale Police Department where Lou works as the detective. To solve the case efficiently Big Hank, the father of the siblings, calls in Herny, Lou's brother, to assist her. This ensues a comedic yet suspicious trail of events that leads to some surprising discoveries.

The show also focuses on the personal dynamics of the relationship between the Hickman family and how the siblings overcome their differences. In all, this show is a must-watch for people who enjoy light-hearted crime dramas.

