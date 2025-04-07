7 best gangster movies starring Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro and gangster films go hand in hand. For a very long time, Robert De Niro has made his name in this genre with multiple movies over the years. Moreover, he got the breakthrough of his career as a supporting cast for Martin Scorsese’s Mean Streets, which was also a gangster film.
From Mean Streets to The Irishmen, Robert De Niro's filmography is filled with the treasure of gangster films. His grit and passion towards such roles have always been immensely praised by viewers.
Disclaimer: The following is not ranked in any particular order and reflects author's opinion.
Casino, Analyse This, and 5 best gangster films starring Robert De Niro
1) Analyse This
Analyse This revolves around a psychiatrist, whose biggest patient is a gangster. The basic premise of this film revolves around what happens when a gangster starts having anxiety issues.
In this film, we see Robert Di Niro as Paul Vitti who plays the role of the gangster, who is having anxiety issues. Paul is constantly struggling with a psychiatrist as he’s always in a dilemma about how much information he can share with the psychiatrist.
Eventually, Paul asks for a solution from the psychiatrist for his deep-rooted problems, and the psychiatrist faces a tough deadline to solve them.
Where to watch: Analyse This is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.
2) Casino
Set in the 1970s, Martin Scorsese Casino is about a low-level gangster Sam (Robert De Niro), getting trapped in the gambling industry. At first, Sam gets a lot of success in the casino but he soon faces a lot of failures from different sets of people.
This put Sam in ever-increasing danger and he has to find his way out of this loop.
The film has a lot of married characters and each of the characters plays a very important role in pushing Sam into the world of danger. Actors like Sharon Stone, Joey, Pesci and James Woods also play crucial roles in the movie.
Where to watch: Casino is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.
3) Mean Streets
Martin Scorcese’s Mean Streets revolves around a small group of hustlers, trying to make their ends meet. We have a loan collector named Charlie and a mobster named Giovanni. Charlie can be tough when it is needed.
However, he is very lenient towards his girlfriend and her brother Johnny played by Robert Di Niro.
Charlie wants to end things, but they certainly don’t go as he planned them. Actors like Harvey Keitel, David Proval, and Amy Robinson play pivotal roles in the films.
Robert De Niro even won a NSFC Award for Best Supporting Actor for this film.
Where to watch: Mean Streets is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.
4) Once Upon A Time In America
Sergio Leone’s Once Upon A Time In America revolves around the lives of 40-year-old Jewish gangs living in New York City. The story is mostly told in flashbacks and fast forwards.
The main premise revolves around a small-time gangster named Noodles and his gang.
Noodles haven’t been to New York since the 1930s. He comes back around 1960, to remember his life in New York. Robert De Niro plays the role of Noodles in the movie.
Actors like James Woods, Elizabeth McGovern and Treat Williams also play important roles in the movie.
Where to watch : Once Upon A Time In America is available to stream in Amazon Prime Video.
5) The Irishman
Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman revolves around a war veteran, who was hired as a hitman for a wealthy family. The protagonist describes how he befriended someone and then killed him.
However, he also explains how this one assassination changed his whole life and all of his relationships.
Robert Di Niro plays the role of Frank Sheeran in the movie. Actors like Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Harvey Keitel play crucial roles in the movie. The film is written by Steven Zaillian.
Where to watch: The Irishman is streaming on Netflix.
6) The Goodfellas
The Goodfellas revolves around Henry Hill, a local boy who became a gangster. Tommy DeVito, a purebred gangster turns out to be Henry‘s friend.
Meanwhile, James Conway puts them into a team and runs some of the biggest hijacks and robberies, the town has ever seen.
Now, Henry has to sneak around to live his dream life. Robert De Niro plays the role of James Conway and actors like Joe Pesci, and Ray Liotta play the main lead in the movie. The film is based on Nicholas Pileggi’s movie Wiseguy.
Where to watch: The Goodfellas is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.
7) The Godfather Part 2
The Godfather Part 2 continues the saga of Vito Corleone growing up in Sicily around 1910. Later on, the film follows the life of Michael Corleone in the 1950s, who attempts to expand his family business in Las Vegas, Hollywood and Cuba.
Eventually, we see Michael succumbing to power, greed and restlessness to restore the respect of his lost family and keep their pride intact. Robert Di Niro plays the role of Vito Corleone in the film.
Actors like Al Pacino, Robert Duvall, and Diana Keaton are also a part of the main lead of the film.
Where to watch: The Godfather Part 2 is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.
Viewers are welcome to go through the list of gangster movies featuring Robert De Niro and choose the movie of their liking.