Tennis icon Chris Evert has expressed her sadness over the death of actor Treat Williams, who passed away at the age of 71 after a motorcycle accident in Vermont on Monday (June 12).

Williams was an American actor, author, writer, and aviator who appeared on film, stage, and television. He was best known for his roles in the musical 'Hair' and the TV series 'Everwood'. The American had a long and distinguished career that spanned 50 years and over 120 credits.

Evert took to Twitter on Tuesday (June 13) to share her condolences and pay tribute to Williams. Evert said she did not know him personally, but enjoyed reading his social media posts and admired his humility and gratitude.

“I just read where Treat Williams died today in a motorcycle accident. I didn’t know him personally, but my heart feels very heavy. I’ve enjoyed reading his social media and he seemed to be a very happy, grateful, humble man. It’s a sad day, RIP Trea," Evert wrote on Twitter.

Chris Evert praises Iga Swiatek following French Open triumph

Iga Swiatek (L) and Chris Evert (R) in 2023 French Open

Iga Swiatek received high praise from Chris Evert for securing her third French Open singles title and second in a row. The final saw her defeat Karolina Muchova, who was playing her first Grand Slam final, with a score of 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.

Swiatek shared her thoughts on her successful run in Paris on social media. She expressed gratitude to everyone who supported her and said that she was feeling many emotions at once.

"I'm still overwhelmed and amazed by what happened. I want to thank you all for your energy and support. These weeks were full of excitement, challenge, frustration and joy. I have so many emotions right now but one thing is clear... This tournament will always be special to me," Swiatek wrote on Twitter.

Evert, who won 18 Grand Slam titles herself, complimented the Polish player warmly.

"Wow! I'm honored to be part of your RG memories! You showed your true character when you came back from behind... You found a way to raise your level... Well done again, Iga," Evert wrote on Twitter.

Chris Evert told Eurosport at the award ceremony that Swiatek had a unique kind of hunger that reminded her of some of the best players in history like Martina Navratilova and Steffi Graf.

"She has a great appetite for winning," Evert said. "Some champions are satisfied with one Slam, but others are very hungry - like Monica Seles, Steffi Graf, me, and Martina Navratilova. And I think Iga is one of them."

