Newly Rich, Newly Poor: Release date & time, plot, and everything we know so far

Newly Rich, Newly Poor is a Colombian telenovela based on the 2007 telenovela of the same name, created by Jörg Hiller.

The series will consist of 60 episodes and is set to premiere on May 21, 2025. As per Netflix, the official synopsis of the show reads:

"A wealthy businessman and a working-class dreamer discover they were switched at birth. Now, they must swap lives to learn what truly matters."

Newly Rich, Newly Poor follows the story of Andrés Ferreira and Brayan Galindo Romero, who were switched at birth in a hospital due to a nurse's error when she came to work intoxicated.

Thirty years later, the truth is uncovered, leading to quite a few comical situations.

When and where will Newly Rich, Newly Poor be released?

Newly Rich, Newly Poor is set to premiere on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in the United States.

The show will be available to watch on the streaming platform Netflix. Details of the Release date of all the other episodes haven't been mentioned yet.

The show's cast is led by Variel Sanchez as Brayan Galindo and Juan Manuel Guilera as Andrés Ferreira.

Other cast members include Laura Barjum, Lina Tejeiro, Jhon Álex Toro, and Marcela Agudelo.

All about Newly Rich, Newly Poor

Brayan Galindo and Andrés Ferreira in Newly Rich, Newly Poor (Image via Netflix)

The story kicks off with a classic mix-up: two newborns are accidentally switched at birth. Fast forward to adulthood, and we meet Andrés Ferreira, a wealthy businessman, and Brayan Galindo, a working-class man.

When the two of them discover their origins, they decide to swap lives, leading to a series of comedic and heartfelt events.

In a trailer of Newly Rich, Newly Poor released on Netflix, we see a confrontation between Andrés and Brayan after they realize the truth.

Mrs. Antonia comes up to Andrés and tells him that she's "sorry to see her son unwell". To which he replies:

"Son? But I'm not your son, Mrs. Antonia."

"Hey. Hey. Watch how you talk to my mommy. What are you looking for?" Brayan counters.

Andrés tells Brayan to stop talking to him before he takes matters into his own hands.

The heated argument is stopped by Mrs. Antonia, who states that since the truth has been revealed, it's time for everyone to take their rightful place.

"Leonidas and I have been talking to a lawyer who's responsible for amending the birth records to swap the family names. So it's time you swap lives too. Brayan, you have to come live with me here as the Ferreira you are. And you, Andrés, have to take your rightful place next to your father," she adds.

Andrés, refusing to believe the truth, questions his mother's statement and asks everyone else to leave the house before he removes them.

However, his mother replies by saying that he is the one who has to leave the house.

Cast and characters of Newly Rich, Newly Poor

A still from the trailer (Image via Netflix)

The full list of cast and characters who appear in the comedy drama is as follows:

Variel Sánchez as Brayan Galindo

Juan Guilera as Andrés Ferreira

Lina Tejeiro as Rosmery Peláez

Laura Barjum as Fernanda Sanmiguel

Marcela Agudelo as Antonia Mancera de Ferreira

Jhon Alex Toro as Leónidas Galindo

Clary Borja as Lizeth Rubio

Ricardo Mejía as Mateo López Ferreira

Julián Caicedo as Fidel "El Gordo" Peláez

Laura Taylor as Ingrid Peláez

Nestor Alfonso Rojas as Hugo Gómez

Martha Restrepo as Maritza Buenahora

Cristian Villamil as Miller Anselmo Afanador Carranza

Álvaro Bayona as Julio Landázuri

Newly Rich, Newly Poor will premiere on Netflix on May 21, 2025.

