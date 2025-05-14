The Chi season 7: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

The Chi season 7 is set to premiere on Paramount+ on May 16, 2025. Created by Lena Waithe, the coming-of-age drama series follows the story of characters who live in the South Side of Chicago and the repercussions of their decisions.

The official synopsis for season 7, according to Paramount+, reads:

"The Chi Season 7 puts the women of the series front and center. The characters assert their dominance, and refuse to relinquish their power once it's been achieved. When one wins the crown, however, one must accept the rivalries, back-biting, and lost friendships that go with it."

The ensemble cast will include Jacob Latimore, Yolonda Ross, Birgundi Baker, Luke James, Shamon Brown Jr., and Michael Epps, among other actors.

When and where will The Chi season 7 be released?

The Chi season 7 will consist of 12 episodes and is set to premiere on Friday, May 16, 2025, on Paramount+. Here is the list of all the episodes and the release dates we know so far.

Episode no. Name Release date 1 Black Friday May 16, 2025 2 The Fall Out May 25, 2025 3 More Life May 30, 2025 4 Mother's Day June 6, 2025 5 Safe Harbor June 13, 2025 6 Do The Chi Thing June 20, 2025 7 Unfinished Business June 27, 2025 8 A Bet It Is A Bet July 11, 2025 9 Last Respects July 18, 2025 10 Tha Block is Hot July 25, 2025 11 Ready or Not - 12 Rebirth -

As per a piece published by Vanity Fair on January 4, 2018, Lena Waithe opened up about what inspired her to create the show and how she reconnected with her original community, the South Side of Chicago, where she grew up.

"It was more of being a journalist in my own way. I wanted to tell a story about the world that was from a person who lived there, and I think that’s the problem. I think people critique the city too much, and I really wanted to show the people who lived there," she said.

She also mentioned that her mission was to make the show "really black, really human, and as authentic as possible."

"The truth is, I don’t know if the gun violence has gone up or if it’s just reported on more. But either way, I really wanted to tap into those elements that I grew up with that are still there, which are elements of community, family, working-class folks, people trying to do their job, people chasing the dream," she added.

All about The Chi season 7

The Chi season 7 will pick up after the tragic death of Douda, who is killed by his former right-hand man, Nuck. In the climax of season 6, Nuck attacks Douda after he is beaten by him. He also learns that Douda has been threatening his family, including his ex Keisha and her son, following the revelation of the child's father.

Nuck also kills Alicia's son, Rob, after he stands his ground against Nuck and tells him he will not be extorted by him anymore. The trailer hints at a new antagonist for The Chi season 7 after the death of Douda, as a character says:

"But it's still Chicago, street's always going to have a villain."

A new antagonist is then introduced to the scene.

"I'm none like that old a*s that was in charge before me. Any one of you disrespect me, I'll kill you," he threatens.

The women from the series also seem to be forming an alliance with each other. They want revenge and are seen to be taking matters into their own hands.

"Men have terrorized this city long enough. Women, we have to do something. To protect this city, we have to clean up these streets ourselves. One of these hoodlums killed my son," Alicia says.

This season shifts focus to the women of Chicago's South Side as they navigate the power vacuum left by Douda Perry's death. Alicia, Jada, and Kiesha assert their influence, confronting new rivalries and personal sacrifices in their quest for control. The season delves into themes of ambition, loyalty, and the complexities of leadership in a community undergoing significant change.

The Chi season 7 is set to premiere on Paramount+ on May 16, 2025.

