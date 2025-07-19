Will there The Chi season 8? Renewal status and more 

The Chi season 8 is officially on the go as Paramount+ with SHOWTIME has renewed the series for another season shortly after the season 7 premiere. Lena Waithe's drama series follows the residents of the South Side of Chicago and their story of power, revenge, and family.Despite their story extending up to a seventh season, audiences continue to support the show, which is not surprising that The Chi season 8 got a green light early on. According to SHOWTIME, as cited by Deadline, The Chi season 7 premiere has broken the show's record after it drew around two million viewers across platforms.It was reportedly 2% more than what the previous season got. The outlet also quoted the President of SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios and Co-CEO of Paramount Global, Chris McCarthy, saying this about the show's latest milestone:&quot;With the seventh season of The Chi, Lena Waithe raised the bar creatively and it shattered viewership records, becoming the most-watched season premiere in the show's history.&quot;What to know about The Chi season 8? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTwo weeks after The Chi season 7 premiere, on May 29, 2025, Paramount+ announced that the series will be returning on the streamer for season 8. The news came a day after SHOWTIME announced the two million viewership of the premiere. Chris McCarthy released a statement, per Deadline, confirming The Chi season 8, saying:&quot;Following record-breaking viewership, we're thrilled to announce The Chi has been renewed for Season 8, joining the ranks of SHOWTIME's most iconic series like Homeland and Dexter.&quot;With its eighth season pick-up, the series joins the list of SHOWTIME's second-longest running shows: Dexter, Weeds, and Homeland. They are only behind the Emmy-winning Shameless, which ran for 11 seasons from 2011 to 2021.McCarthy also made a shoutout to the show's creator, Lena Waithe, and the &quot;incredible team,&quot; including the cast and crew, as well as the show's fans. Because of them, he said, &quot;the South Side story continues.&quot;Also, according to Deadline, the season 8 confirmation came months before it was initially commissioned. The outlet mentioned that SHOWTIME has commissioned a writers' room for the upcoming season as early as February 2025.Read more: Where was The Chi season 7 filmed?What to expect in The Chi season 8? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSo far, only the confirmation that there's going to be The Chi season 8 is available to fans. There are very few, if any, details about the upcoming season. Moreover, there are still no confirmed cast members returning in season 8, which is understandable as season 7 is yet to reach its finale.However, characters who have been killed off this season, like Aaron Guy's Zay, whom Alicia killed in The Chi season 7 episode 1, are not likely to return in season 8. The next season could also change its main plot line. While season 8 would still focus on the residents of the South Side of Chicago, some characters could be put in the forefront of the new storyline.Like in season 7, Lynn Whitfield's Alicia Lafayette becomes a key character as she tries to avenge her son Rob's murder from season 6. The current season of The Chi focuses on the women of the South Side taking back their power, and Alicia's character is at the forefront of that. However, season 8 could be a different story.At the time of writing, there are still two episodes left in The Chi season 7. The finale, which will be released on August 1, 2025, is expected to bring more context as to what's going to happen in season 8.While waiting for The Chi season 8, the show's season 7 is still ongoing, with new episodes streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME every Friday at 3:00 am ET.