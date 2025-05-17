The Chi season 7 episode 1 ending explained: Did Alicia avenge Rob’s murder? She killed [spoiler]

Revenge is the central theme in The Chi season 7 episode 1, following Rob's death. Since finding her dead son's body on her porch, Alicia has been focused on one thing—avenging Rob's murder. She's out for blood, and she has an idea of who was the person responsible for killing her son.

Per Nuck's confession, she kills the man she believes murdered her son. Alicia thinks she has finally avenged Rob's death, but unknown to her, she has been deceived and got the wrong guy.

Meanwhile, Rob's death is not the only news that will rock Tiff's world. Bakari also gets some good news—a chance for a better, safer future beyond the dangerous streets of Chicago. However, it comes with a hefty price.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for The Chi season 7 episode 1. Reader's discretion is advised.

The Chi season 7 episode 1: Alicia thinks she has avenged Rob's death, but the real killer is still free

Alicia thinks she has finally avenged Rob's death after killing Zay, the person she believes has killed her son, at the end of The Chi season 7 episode 1. What she doesn't know, however, is that she has gotten the wrong guy. Rob's killer is still out there, free, with one less person who can reveal the truth about Rob's passing.

Alicia in The Chi season 7 episode 1 (Image via Paramount+)

The Chi season 7 episode 1 kicks off with the aftermath of Rob's death and Alicia going into a spiral after finding her dead son's body on the porch of her house. She's out for blood, and she's actively looking for her son's murderer in the hopes of giving him some justice. She's not ordering anyone to do it for her, either. Alicia wants to be the one to kill her son's killer.

Somehow, she has an idea that the person who has brought Rob's body into her house is Nuck, so she goes to confront him. She stealthily enters his house, and by the time Nuck opens his eyes after sleeping, Alicia's gun is already aimed at his head. She asks Nuck if he killed and brought Rob's dead body on her doorstep, but Nuck says he didn't.

He said that he doesn't have any reason to kill Rob, then tells Alicia that Zay did it. He, however, admits to leaving Rob's body at Alicia's doorstep, but only because, as he says, he wants to give Alicia the chance to give Rob a proper burial. Alicia and Shaad have doubts about Nuck's confession, but they also know that Zay is capable of killing Rob.

At the end of The Chi season 7 episode 1, Alicia manages to find Zay with Shaad's help. She confronts Zay, who is tied to a chair, about killing her son, but the man vehemently denies the crime. But unlike the chance that she had previously given Nuck to deny the killing, Alicia didn't afford Zay the same chance.

Before Zay could finish his pleading and reveal the real killer, Alicia shot him multiple times in the chest. Zay is dead, and Alicia thinks that justice has been served.

Who else knows about who really killed Rob?

Bakari knows who killed Rob (Image via Paramount+)

With Zay already dead at the end of The Chi season 7 episode 1, there's one less person who knows about Rob's death and who really killed him. The only other person who has firsthand knowledge of the true killer's identity, besides the killer himself, is Bakari.

Nuck thinks that Bakari is the only other person who knows that he killed Rob, and he doesn't appear to be worried that Bakari will spill his secret. What he doesn't know, however, is that Zay has told Kenya that Nuck shot Rob. Before his death, Zay opens up to Kenya about being annoyed that he got demoted after Nuck brought Bakari on board.

While advising him to lay low instead of courting drama. Citing how Nuck could be dangerous, Kenya mentions that everybody knows Nuck killed Douda. Zay replies that Nuck has also killed Rob because he didn't want to pay Nuck anymore.

So, essentially, there are two people who know that Nuck is Rob's murderer. There's Bakari, who has growing ties with Alicia, and Kenya, who could be compelled to tell the truth to avenge Zay's death.

Tiff is rocked with shocking news in The Chi season 7 episode 1

Alicia delivers the news of Rob's death to Tiff in The Chi season 7 episode 1, and it's a heartbreaking moment. Tiff, who gets completely overwhelmed that her man is dead, collapses sobbing in Alicia's arms. She doesn't have much of a will to go on in her life after she hears the news.

Tiff could be pregnant (Image via Paramount+)

She's sobbing, barely eating, and overall depressed, and she doesn't think she's capable of taking care of her toddler son, EJ, at the moment. She needs some time off alone, so Kiesha offers to take EJ for the time being, an offer that Tiff wholeheartedly accepts. However, before The Chi season 7 episode 1 closes, Tiff is rocked with another bombshell revelation.

She's pregnant, as implied by the positive pregnancy test zoomed in on the bathroom counter before the episode ends. With Tiff already struggling from Rob's death, adding a baby to the mix can make things even more complicated. But on a positive note, Rob might not be around anymore, but he leaves something that will always keep his presence with Tiff—their baby.

Bakari's scholarship in The Chi season 7 episode 1 comes with a hefty price

After Bakari tells Professor Gardner in The Chi season 7 episode 1 that he has nowhere to live, he suggests that Bakari enroll at college. He could go to school and live on campus. While Bakari is unsure about the plan, saying that he hasn't graduated from high school, Gardner says he has a plan.

He asks his wife, Michelle, to use her connection with Alicia to get Bakari a scholarship. Alicia decides to meet with the teen after hearing part of his story, but she wants to learn more about him. During their conversation, Bakari lets out that he has killed a man out of necessity, which Alicia says that she understands.

While she didn't confirm that she's awarding the scholarship to Bakari at the time, she ominously tells the teen that nothing is for free. If she gives him the scholarship, Alicia tells Bakari that he owes his life to her. At the end of The Chi season 7 episode 1, Bakari gets the confirmation for the scholarship, but his face is somber, most likely thinking about what it has cost him.

Catch The Chi season 7 episode 1 streaming on Paramount+ with a Showtime plan.

