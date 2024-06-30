The Chi season 6 episode 16 recap: Did Douda meet his demise? 

The final episode of The Chi season 6 part 2 aired on Paramount+ Showtime on Friday, June 28, 2024. The season finale treated viewers to an unexpected set of events that will change the trajectory of the series heading into the seventh season.

The season finale of The Chi followed up on the events of episode 15, which saw Otis 'Douda' Perry (Curtiss Cook) take some major steps to consolidate his position as a leading figure in the South Side of Chicago. The season finale was about to be packed with action as Douda's rising list of adversaries planned to take him out. While certain characters prepared for a peaceful Thanksgiving dinner, tension rose in other corners of Chicago.

The synopsis of the season finale, titled Thanksgiving, reads:

"Thanksgiving marks a time for reunions and revelations as families gather to celebrate."

Episode 16 of season 6 of The Chi was every bit as eventful as it was anticipated to be. The episode witnessed the death of Douda, one of the most pivotal characters since season 2. Another major character who met their fate on the show was Rob (Iman Shumpert).

Elsewhere, Nina (Tyla Abercrumbie) also departed the series, as she decided to join LaPortia (Da Brat) on her travels.

The Chi season 6 part 2 episode 16 recap: A new villain on the horizon

The opening moments of the episode saw Douda lying dead, which was foreseen in the past few episodes, owing to the number of enemies he agitated.

However, the murderer was only revealed later in the episode. Meanwhile, Detective Toussaint (Crystal Anna Dickinson) returned to investigate Douda's death, signaling that more of the character will be seen in the upcoming season.

The episode also sees Emmett (Jacob Latimore) and Kiesha (Jada Washington) deal with the news of Kiesha's pregnancy. The two are seen recovering from a death scare from Douda (as he blew up Emmett's car in episode 14). However, the two decide to stick with it and get through the pregnancy together.

Moments of happiness during Thanksgiving

The Chi season 6 finale also deals with happy moments during Thanksgiving at Rob's (Iman Shumpert). He, Damien (Brett Gray), Darnell (Rolando Boyce), and Emmett are seen enjoying a bonding moment when cooking the Thanksgiving turkey. Elsewhere, Kenya (Kennedy Amaya) and Zay (Aaron Guy) have a conversation where she makes advances towards him while asking him about the work he does for Douda.

The Thanksgiving dinner also breaks the news of Nina finally deciding to leave Chicago with LaPortia. Nina was undecided about the move since episode 14 but she finally breaks the news about the new chapter of her life in the season finale, marking the departure of one of the loved characters.

Kiesha is a bit upset about her mom (Nina) leaving since she is pregnant, however, she assures her that she can take care of herself.

Bakari finally confronts Britney

Bakari (Ahmad Ferguson) knew for some time that his sister Britney (Amari Noelle Ferguson) was passing information to Douda about their gang, and also about him. The season finale sees the air cleared between the siblings when Britney assures Bakari that she will not be passing information to Douda anymore (although she did snitch on Nuck in episode 14). Bakari says that he forgives but does not forget.

Douda's demise

On Thanksgiving day, Douda is sitting with a gun and contemplating taking his own life. He is stressed out and paranoid since he knows that he has too many enemies after him. The ruthless gang leader foresees his demise, after pulling strings to ensure his survival in the last few episodes of The Chi season 6.

Douda is confronted by Alicia after getting set up by Bianca (Jill Marie Jones). Alicia pulls a gun on Douda with payback on her mind. She delivers her final words of malice towards him while Douda taunts Alicia that she does not have the guts to pull the trigger. The turning point comes when Nuck comes up out of nowhere and shoots Douda without any alert.

Nuck emerges as the new villain

After shooting Douda without any hesitation, Nuck turns to Alicia and Bianca. There is a major turning point for Nuck who says that they can either work with him or be his enemies. However, Alicia stands her ground and tells him that she will be Nuck's worst nightmare.

Later in the episode, Rob steps up to Nuck and says he does not want to do business with him anymore. With lofty ambitions in his mind, Nuck shoots Rob to consolidate his authority. He commands Zay to step up while he gathers Bakari.

Bakari is given a choice to either continue his clean life or choose to join Nuck on his quest for power.

Bakari chooses gang life instead of staying with Lene, which is a major turning point for the character who is making progress towards a different future throughout the season. He helps Zay and Nuck take Rob's body to Alicia's doorstep.

At the end of the episode, Alicia is horrified to see her son, Rob, laid out on the curb. Season 7 of The Chi promises new allegiances and enmities as Alicia will try and do everything in her power to avenge the death of her son. The emergence of Nuck as a major villain changes the dynamic for the upcoming season of The Chi.

The Chi Season 6 is available for streaming on Paramount+ Showtime.