The Chi renewed for season 7 ahead of season 6 part 2 premiere

While fans have been excited for the return of The Chi season 6 part 2 this week, they were recently treated to some more good news. As per Variety, the Showtime series has already been renewed for a seventh season ahead of the premiere of the second part of the sixth season.

This comes as great news to fans as they can now expect to learn much more about the storylines that will feature season 6 part 2, which will air on May 10, 2024, on Paramount+ and on May 12 on television. Like the sixth season, the seventh one will also be released on the streaming platform and on the Showtime network on television. The seventh season will reportedly start production later this month in Chicago, as per Variety.

According to the publication, the President of content and the Chief Creative Officer for Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks, Nina L. Diaz, said in a statement:

"Lena Waithe is a generational storyteller, whose authentic and unflinching narratives in ‘The Chi’ resonate deeply, offering a powerful lens into both the complexities of life in Chicago as well as the Black experience in America."

They added:

"On the heels of a record-breaking season and ahead of this week’s return, we’re excited to provide fans with the promise of more – ensuring that they can continue to enjoy the raw, emotional stories and unforgettable characters that have made this seminal series a resounding success for Showtime."

The Chi has aired 58 episodes so far.

What is The Chi all about?

Created by Lena Waithe, The Chi is an American drama television series about a neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago. It follows the characters on their respective journeys after a life-altering event shakes the neighborhood.

With six seasons so far, the series has featured several intricate plots, characters, and storylines over the years. It originally began with a murder in the area, but has since diversified into many other arenas.

The official synopsis of The Chi, according to Showtime, reads:

"On Chicago's South Side, an average day finds kids prepping for school as their parents head off to work, young adults trying to make a living, and the elders keeping an eye on things from their front porches. But in this tough neighborhood, real dangers threaten daily to squelch dreams, and the simplest decisions can have life or death consequences."

It further continues:

"From Emmy® winner Lena Waithe, The Chi is a timely coming-of-age drama series centered on a group of residents who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption."

The current cast of the show includes Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James, and Curtiss Cook, among others. There have also been numerous changes to the cast since the beginning. Jason Mitchell and Ntare Mwine, for instance, were integral parts of the main cast in the earlier seasons.

The series originally began airing in January 2018. The sixth season was split into two parts, with the first eight episodes already having aired in the fall of 2023. The series will now return on May 10 with eight more episodes, completing the season.

All the episodes of The Chi are available to stream on Showtime on Paramount+.

