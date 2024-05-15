The Chi season 6: Full list of cast in the series

The Chi season 6 premiered in two installments on Showtime on August 4, 2023 (part I), and May 12, 2024 (part II), Lena Waithe's critically acclaimed series delves into the lives of residents in Chicago’s South Side.

The central figure in The Chi season 6 is Emmett Washington, portrayed by Jacob Latimore. Emmett, a young father, grapples with balancing his personal and professional responsibilities while striving to make a better life for himself and his family. The show's ensemble cast comprises Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., and Michael Epps.

Main cast of The Chi season 6

Jacob Latimore as Emmett Washington

Jacob Latimore plays Emmett Washington, a young father trying to juggle multiple responsibilities. His character in The Chi evolves significantly over the seasons, and in the sixth installment, viewers can expect more of his growth and struggles.

Jason Mitchell as Brandon Johnson

Brandon Johnson, portrayed by Jason Mitchell, is an ambitious and gifted chef who aspires to establish his restaurant. His trajectory through the vicissitudes of Chicago's existence is a pivotal aspect of the series' plot.

Alex Hibbert as Kevin Williams

Alex Hibbert portrays Kevin Williams, a teenager dealing with the challenges of adolescence while navigating the complexities of his environment. His performance brings a youthful perspective to the series.

Yolonda Ross as Jada Washington

Emmett's mother, Jada Washington, is played by Yolonda Ross. The story of Jada is about being strong and growing as a person, and her character is still an important part of society.

Shamon Brown Jr. as Stanley “Papa” Jackson

Shamon Brown Jr. stars as Papa, Kevin's loyal and religious friend. His character often provides comic relief while also tackling serious issues.

Michael Epps as Jake Taylor

Michael Epps plays Jake Taylor, Kevin’s best friend whose life is often fraught with difficulties. His character adds complexity to the group dynamics and reflects the harsher realities faced by many in their community.

Birgundi Baker as Kiesha Williams

Birgundi Baker portrays Kiesha Williams, Kevin's older sister. Her character’s story arc is one of the most dramatic, dealing with significant trauma and personal growth.

Recurring Cast of The Chi season 6

The Chi season 6: Full list of cast in the series (Image via SHOWTIME)

Curtiss Cook as Otis "Douda" Perry

Curtiss Cook returns as Otis "Douda" Perry, a powerful businessman and politician. His character’s influence and manipulation are central to many plotlines in The Chi season 6.

Luke James as Victor "Trig" Taylor

Luke James plays Victor "Trig" Taylor, Jake's older brother. Trig’s protective nature and personal struggles add depth to his character.

Jasmine Davis as Imani

Jasmine Davis stars as Imani, Trig's girlfriend. Her character is notable for breaking new ground in representation and tackling important social issues.

Tyla Abercrumbie as Nina Williams

Tyla Abercrumbie reprises her role as Nina Williams, Kevin and Kiesha’s mother. Her character embodies the struggles and strengths of a single mother in the South Side of Chicago.

Genesis Denise Hale as Maisha

Genesis Denise Hale plays Maisha, a talented and ambitious young girl with dreams of making it big. Her journey showcases the aspirations and challenges faced by the youth in the series.

New additions to season 6

The Chi Season 6 introduces new characters who add fresh dynamics and storylines to the series:

Kandi Burruss as Roselyn Perry

Kandi Burruss joins the cast as Roselyn Perry, Douda's estranged wife. Her arrival brings new tension and intrigue to the storyline.

L’lerrét Jazelle as Fatima

L’lerrét Jazelle stars as Fatima, a new character whose role and impact are yet to be fully revealed.

Antonyah Allen as Andrea

Antonyah Allen plays Andrea, another new face whose storyline will intertwine with the lives of the main characters, bringing fresh challenges.

Guest Appearances

The Chi season 6: Full list of cast in the series (Image via SHOWTIME)

Throughout the season, viewers can expect guest appearances that enrich the storyline and provide unexpected twists:

Tabitha Brown as Octavia

Tabitha Brown makes a cameo appearance as Octavia, a character whose wisdom and warmth bring comfort and guidance to others in the community.

Jason Weaver as Rahsaad "Shaad" Marshall

Jason Weaver appears as Rahsaad "Shaad" Marshall, adding depth and complexity to the series with his guest role.

The Chi season 6 highlights themes of love, loss, and redemption, reflecting the complex realities of the community. The individuals' connections and environmental challenges create an intriguing story

Season 6's ensemble, which includes both exciting newcomers and beloved returners, makes sure the show never gets old or boring. Fans can anticipate a season chock full of growth, drama, and compelling narrative.