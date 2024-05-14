Ariana Grande’s Wicked trailer release date confirmed, and some new photos with Ethan Slater 

The highly anticipated Wicked trailer for its movie adaptation, starring Ariana Grande as Glinda the Good Witch, is set to release on Wednesday, as announced by the Wicked movie's X (formerly Twitter) account.

In the Wicked trailer, Grande, who has been rumored to be dating her co-star Ethan Slater since early 2024, takes on the iconic role alongside Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film, directed by Jon M. Chu, is a two-part musical adaptation based on Gregory Maguire's novel, offering a fresh perspective on the world of Oz before Dorothy's arrival. The film's production, which began in 2022, features a star-studded cast.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo to shine in Wicked trailer release on May 15

The post from the Wicked movie X account is announcing the release of the highly anticipated trailer for the upcoming Wicked movie adaptation.

The trailer's release on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, marks a significant milestone for the film's marketing campaign and is sure to generate even more buzz and anticipation among fans eagerly awaiting the cinematic adaptation of this beloved musical.

The X account for the Wicked movie shared a teaser, announcing the trailer release with the caption:

"The dream of a lifetime. #WickedMovie trailer Wednesday."

As of the time of writing, the share has had over 505,000 views, confirming the film's widespread popularity. Fans shared their joy and anticipation for the film, with varying opinions for its release. The Wicked trailer frenzy continues to rise, with fans preparing for the film adaptation of this timeless classic.

New photos: Ethan Slater joins Ariana Grande in Wicked movie adaptation

The pics and updates from CinemaCon 2024 in Vegas in April show the Wicked movie cast hanging out together.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater were spotted getting cozy, especially since Slater joined the cast in 2022. According to Teen Vogue, word on the street is that Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater may have been seeing each other after Grande split from her husband, Dalton Gomez, in July 2023.

The whole Wicked crew, with Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, and Jeff Goldblum, got together for the occasion, and Goldblum even posted a group selfie on his socials.

The cast and crew of the upcoming Wicked movie made their first public appearance together at CinemaCon. The photos and reports from the event in Las Vegas on April 10, 2024, show the cast reuniting and having a great time, especially Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater getting cozy.

After the Wicked trailer, the movie is scheduled to be released in theaters on Thanksgiving Day, November 27, 2024.

