Who does Ethan Slater play in Wicked? Character role explored amid Ariana Grande link

Ethan Slater's estranged wife, Lilly Jay, has recently responded to Slater's link with Ariana Grande. In an interview with Page Six, Jay described her family as collateral damage. The news of Slater and Grande's link comes a few months after the former was cast as Boq in the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked.

Speaking to Page Six, Jay said that she is focused on looking after her children. Jay also addressed Grande's separation from Dalton Gomez, saying that the "story is her and Dalton."

According to sources, Jay has been in touch with different news outlets to "get the story out," but her behavior towards Slater has been different behind the scenes. A source for Page Six says that Jay is focused on protecting her child and adds:

"She's rightfully upset because her marriage fell apart, but Ariana and Ethan didn't do anything wrong. Ethan is trying to take the high road and hopes he can resolve this situation for the sake of their child."

Slater reportedly filed for divorce from Jay on July 26, 2023, in New York. The reason for the divorce has not been disclosed yet. The duo tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed a son last year.

Ethan Slater will portray Boq in the film adaptation of Wicked

Ethan Slater has appeared in many films and TV shows, but he has been on top of the headlines after being cast in the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked. He will portray the role of Boq, and the film will be released in two parts.

In the musical, he is the love interest of Nessarose, the younger sister of Elphaba. Boq gets linked to Nessarose, expecting to impress Galinda, whom he loves. Galinda, on the other hand, never developed an interest in him and does not remember his name.

Nessarose later becomes the governor of Munchkinland and enslaves Boq as her servant. However, when Boq expresses his feelings for Galinda, Nessarose becomes angry and tries to cast a spell from Elphaba's spell book. But she mispronounces the incantation, and Boq's heart shrinks.

Elphaba then casts a spell on Boq, who falls asleep and wale sip as Tin Woodman. Nessarose blames Elphaba for his new form. Boq also participates in the witch hunt against Elphaba.

Ethan Slater's casting was confirmed in December 2022

The casting process for Wicked started in November 2021, and Ethan Slater's casting was confirmed by December 2022. At the same time, Michelle Yeoh, Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang, Bronwyn Hames, Keala Settle, Aaron Teoh, and Colin Michael Carmichael were also confirmed to appear in the film.

Wicked will be directed by Jon M. Chu, and the first part is scheduled to be released on November 27, 2024. The second installment will be released on November 26, 2025. Wicked will be distributed by Universal Pictures and produced by Marc Platt and David Stone.