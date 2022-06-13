Squid Game 2: Netizens react to ‘creepy’ doll Young-hee’s new love interest Cheol-su

On June 12, Netflix took the internet by storm by announcing that they will be releasing Squid Game 2, a sequel to their smash-hit K-drama Squid Game.

Netizens were shocked and equally excited as director and creator Hwang Dong-hyuk shared an eerie teaser video featuring the motion-sensing doll Young-hee accompanied by a special message from the PD himself.

Amongst the many interesting revelations, PD Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed that fans’ favourite creepy doll Young-hee will be getting a new love interest, a boyfriend named Cheol-su.

Netizens took to social media to react to the news of Young-hee having her own boyfriend in Squid Game 2.

Squid Game 2 development leads to memes and some heartwarming comments

Just when we thought 2022 would not get any stranger, PD Hwang Dong-hyuk announced that Squid Game’s resident ‘creepy’ doll Young-hee, will be getting a boyfriend named Cheol-su.

For those unversed, Young-hee is the cute-looking animatronic doll responsible for the red light-green light game.

Fans were taken aback by this bizarre development in Squid Game 2. While some netizens were confused and creeped out, others reacted positively to the news with heartwarming comments and, of course, memes.

A certain section of the fans were of the opinion that adding another ‘creepy’ doll isn’t the best decision, while others believe that Young-hee and Cheol-su can be the new ‘power couple’ in Squid Game 2.

A few other fans were shocked to find out that the ‘creepy’ doll from the red light-green light game even has a name!

Check out some interesting fan reactions below

ً🐳 @kdramatreats I didn't know Younghee has a boyfriend help I didn't know Younghee has a boyfriend help 😭😭😭 https://t.co/vFH6VlwiCq

talia ❀ @fawnstars the squid game doll having a boyfriend was not on my list of things i was thinking of waking up to on this fine sunday 🧎‍♀️ the squid game doll having a boyfriend was not on my list of things i was thinking of waking up to on this fine sunday 🧎‍♀️

What is Squid Game about?

Squid Game is a South Korean survival drama series created by Hwang Dong-hyuk. The drama stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Jung Ho-yeon, Wi Ha-joon, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Kim Joo-ryoung and Anupam Tripathi in pivotal roles.

The series revolves around a life-and-death contest where 456 players, in dire need of money, risk their lives to play dangerous childhood games to win the ultimate prize money of ₩45.6 billion.

Squid Game was released on September 17, 2021 and was a resounding success across the world. Becoming the top-viewed programme in 94 countries, it became Netflix’s most watched series, amassing 1.65 billion viewing hours during its first four weeks of launch.

The series surpassed the streaming platform’s previous favorite Bridgerton to become a fan-favourite and continues to rank in Netflix’s top 10 most-watched shows.

What do we know about Squid Game 2 so far?

In an exciting teaser announcement, PD Hwang Dong-hyuk shared some interesting new details for Squid Game season 2.

The official announcement confirmed that Lee Jung-jae will be reprising his role as Seong Gi-hun in the new season.

Actors Lee Byung-hun and Gong Yoo will be returning as well. Lee Byung-hun will play the role of the ‘Front Man’ in season 2, while Gong Yoo confirms his comeback as “the man in the suit with ddakji”.

Season 2 of Squid Game will be released sometime later this year. More details regarding the new season are awaited.

