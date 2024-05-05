Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh was recently presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden. The Everything Everywhere All at Once actress is also the first Asian woman to win the Academy Award for Best Actress.

On May 3, 2024, the 61-year-old artist was bestowed with the high honor in the White House. President Biden told the spectators that Yeoh has "shattered stereotypes and glass ceilings to enrich and enhance American culture". He added:

"Her roles transcend gender, cultures, and languages, from martial arts to romantic comedies, to science fiction, to show us what we all have in common. As the first Asian actor to win an Oscar as best actress, she bridges cultures not only to entertain but also to inspire and open hearts. And that's what she keeps doing. Congratulations."

Michelle, Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky, and 15 other prominent figures were awarded the Medal of Freedom on Friday.

Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh receives the Medal of Freedom from Joe Biden

Michelle Yeoh Choo Kheng PSM was born on August 6, 1962 in Ipoh, Malaysia to parents Janet Yeoh and Yeoh Kian-Teik. She is considered among the greatest female action movie stars, especially popular for performing dangerous stunts.

Michelle Yeoh is Malaysian and of Hokkien and Cantonese ancestry. Her father passed away on November 5, 2014, however, she grew up speaking English with him. The actress also learned to speak Cantonese fluently in the 1980s and some Mandarin in the 2000s.

On Friday, Joe Biden honored Michelle Yeoh with the Medal of Freedom. It is the highest civilian award in the United States. According to The White House, the award is given by the decision of the president of the United States to recognize people who have made "an especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural or other significant public or private endeavors".

Expand Tweet

Michelle Yeoh posted two photos of the special day on her Instagram account with the simple caption " ✨". The actress was born into a wealthy Chinese Malaysian family, as per IMDb.

Her father was elected as a Senator of Malaysia from 1959 to 1969. Kian-Teik was also the Perak Bar Association's Chairman and founded the "Sri Maju" a major intercity coach service in Malaysia and Singapore in 1975.

The actress's grandparents from her father's side are Yeoh Ghim Khoon, and Oh Lai Khoon. She moved to the United Kingdom at the age of 15. She has since garnered significant popularity from her roles in martial arts movies.

Michelle Yeoh made history in 2023, by becoming the first-ever Asian to win an Oscar for Best Actress. She told the reporters after winning the award in March 2023:

"This is actually a historical moment, and I have to thank the Academy for acknowledging, and embracing diversity and true representation. I think this is something that we have been working so hard towards for a very long time, and tonight we freaking broke that glass ceiling. I Kung Fu'd it out and shattered it, and we need this because there are so many who felt unseen, unheard."

Michelle Yeoh is also known for hits like Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon, starring alongside Jackie Chan in Hong Kong's film scene. Her other works include Crazy Rich Asians, Memoirs of a Geisha, the James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and many more.

The Oscar winner married ex-Ferrari CEO Jean Todt in Geneva on July 27, 2023, 19 years after he proposed in June 2004.