Julia Fox claims to have been celibate for two and a half years in a TikTok comment

Italian-American model and actress Julia Fox made her debut on the big screen in the 2019 film Uncut Gems where she was also nominated at the 2019 Gotham Awards for a Breakthrough Actor Award. She recently revealed she has been celibate for over two years.

The 34-year-old candidly shared her years-long celibacy journey on social media, in response to a TikTok video featuring two new Bumble ads. As part of the dating app’s relaunch with new leadership, they’ve put up billboards featuring different variations of the message, “A vow of celibacy is not the answer. Introducing the new Bumble.”

People online have found the ad messaging offensive, with many calling it “bizarre” and “patronizing” to people who opt to follow the lifestyle. Others criticized the ad, sharing that they were happy to follow the vow of celibacy. Julia Fox also commented to share the same sentiment.

“2.5 years of celibacy and never better tbh,” Fox wrote in the comments section of a TikTok video.

The actress’s revelation stirred up a frenzy among her fans, with many of them quick to comment about her candidness and also sharing their celibacy journey.

Julia Fox stays true to previous comments of “not dating”

Julia Fox’s opting to abstain from s*x isn’t something new. She has previously been candid about not dating nor having s*x, which she had made abundantly clear in several interviews before.

In an Elle interview titled “The Gospel According to Julia Fox” published February 13, 2023, the Uncut Gems actress mentioned her lack of desire to be intimate with anyone. She was quoted saying:

“I want to be left alone. Like, don’t talk to me, don’t look at me, don’t bother me.”

Fox also shared her current thoughts about having intimate relations, which she was quoted saying:

“I don’t know…I feel like knowingly engaging in heterosexual relationship, you are signing up for an unhealthy dynamic.”

Fox also expanded on this thought as she talked with Elle about what she figured of marriage, to which the actress said:

“At the end of the day, a wife and a pr*stitute are both doing the same thing, but the pr*stitute is doing it with different men and the wife does it with the same man—they just put a fancy label on it.”

The Uncut Gems star also commented that most of the changes in her life and ideas are because of “being a parent.” Fox added that her son, Valentino, whom she shares with ex, Peter Atemiev, keeps her grounded.

The actress’s love life has frequently made headlines, particularly her whirlwind romance with rapper Ye (Kanye West) in 2022. The two had made several high-profile appearances together throughout their brief relationship, but in a 2023 New York Times interview, the model-actress admitted that they have never had s*x.

