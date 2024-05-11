What is Butterfly In the Sky documentary all about? All about the latest Netflix entry

Butterfly in the Sky, a documentary directed by Bradford Thomason and Brett Whitcomb and featuring LeVar Burton, is set to premiere on Netflix US on May 24, 2024. This film previously had limited theatrical screenings in March and April 2024.

Butterfly in the Sky is all about carrying on the legacy of the most important and influential child TV series, Reading Rainbow (1983-2006). This documentary narrates the story of Reading Rainbow, a child TV show that cultivated the love of reading in children, using the television as a medium.

The series introduced LeVar Burton to audiences, renowned for his direct and fluent delivery. This documentary seeks to inspire a new generation of children who may be immersed in the digital world and have yet to experience the joys of reading.

This documentary could instill reading habits and a lifelong love for reading in children. Let us know more about Butterfly in the Sky, the latest Netflix entry.

What is the backstory of Butterfly in the Sky?

LeVar Burton is a part of this documentary (Image by Youtube/IGN)

The documentary Butterfly in the Sky is centered around the famous PBS children's series, Reading Rainbow. Reading Rainbow, a popular TV show that spanned 26 seasons and comprised 155 episodes, played a vital role in encouraging children to read books, and introduced them to the world of reading.

The synopsis of Reading Rainbow reads as follows:

"Hosted by LeVar Burton for more than 20 years, "Reading Rainbow" teaches reading skills, habits, and attitudes. The magazine-style format takes kids on real-life journeys with celebrity guest readers and "Kid on the Street" book recommendations."

It continues:

"Also incorporating popular music, history and social topics for kids, Reading Rainbow offers writing and illustrating contests for young viewers."

The documentary is about the story of Reading Rainbow, a program sustained by a dedicated group of broadcasters, filmmakers, educators, and the one and only LeVar Burton.

It chronicles the challenges faced by producers and filmmakers in bringing the show to fruition. The documentary also aims to show why the series Reading Rainbow has a lasting legacy, even to date.

The synopsis of the documentary reads:

"BUTTERFLY IN THE SKY tells the story of the beloved PBS children's series "Reading Rainbow," its iconic host LeVar Burton, and the challenges its creators faced in cultivating a love of reading through television........nature of the classic children's literary television show that introduced millions of kids to the wonder of books."

It continues:

"Not only did the series insist on having kids speak to kids about their favorite stories, Reading Rainbow introduced the world to one of the most adored television hosts of all time, LeVar Burton. Thanks to his.....conduit to learning for children of every background -- delving behind the pages to the people, places, and things each new story explored."

The documentary employs interviews and rare archival footage to narrate the real story of Reading Rainbow. Key figures featured in the documentary include LeVar Burton, Alisa Reyes, Kenny Black, Whoopi Goldberg, and Dean Parisot.

When will Butterfly in the Sky premiere on Netflix?

The documentary is set to premiere on Netflix US on May 24, 2024. Unfortunately, for viewers outside the United States, it won't be available in other regions for the time being. However, viewers can use a VPN to access it or wait for it to be released in their respective countries.

Get ready to watch Butterfly in the Sky as it makes its debut on Netflix US on May 24, 2024.

