What is LeVar Burton's net worth? Exploring the actor's fortune as he makes a memorable debut on "Jeopardy!"

American actor and long time fan of Jeopardy!, LeVar Burton finally lived to see his moment behind the lectern on July 26. The Reading Rainbow host will be a guest host on the show through July 30. He said,

“As a longtime viewer of the show, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to guest host ‘Jeopardy!’ I’m proud to be here to honor Alex’s legacy. I’m going to do my best to ensure that these talented ‘Jeopardy!’ contestants enjoy their moment here as well.”

LeVar Burton mentioned in a video on the show’s YouTube page that when he received the opportunity, he could not afford to miss it. The show’s beloved host, Alex Trebek, passed away in 2020. Following his death, LeVar’s fans created a petition on Change.org to try to get him in as a permanent replacement. It was signed by thousands of people and Burton himself endorsed it.

In an interview with CBS This Morning, Burton said he was happy with the support and love he received from his fans. He added that he felt as though he had already won, regardless of whether he gets the job or not.

The net worth of LeVar Burton

LeVar Burton is mostly known as the host of Reading Rainbow, which is a PBD Kids educational TV series. Burton has been a part of the show for around 23 years. He has received several awards for the show and this includes 12 Daytime Emmy Awards and a Peabody Award.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Burton’s net worth is around $6 million. Apart from being a part of films and television, he is also popular for his activism. He is on the board of directors of the AIDS Research Alliance, according to a press release issued in 2012.

The 64-year-old has been an advocate for racial justice and he frequently posts about it on Instagram. He has also been a longtime champion for children’s literacy.

LeVar Burton is married to Stephanie Cozart, a professional make-up artist. They tied the knot on October 3, 1992, and are the parents of two children, son Elan Burton Smith and daughter Michaela “Mica” Jean Burton. Burton currently resides in Sherman Oaks, California.

