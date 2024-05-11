28 Years Later: Release date, cast, and more 

Sony Pictures confirms the release of 28 Years Later, a sequel to Danny Boyle's 28 Days Later (2002) and its follow-up, 28 Weeks Later (2007). Fans of the visionary post-apocalyptic story are buzzing with anticipation. Set to release in the summer of 2025, the anticipated sequel promises to reignite the terror and suspense that Boyle and writer Alex Garland mastered in the prequels.

The franchise is well known for redefining the zombie horror genre. They have planned more than just another sequel, but potentially a new trilogy, igniting excitement and speculation among its loyal following.

Set to hit theaters on June 20, 2025, 28 Years Later remains covered in mystery, with plot details still under wraps. However, the prospect of reuniting the original creative directors provides high expectations for another blockbuster hit.

Cast members of the upcoming 28 Years Later

Aaron Taylor Johnson (Image via Getty/Gareth Cattermole)

28 Years Later brings back the creative powerhouse duo of Danny Boyle and Alex Garland, who were instrumental in the original film's success. A stellar cast is in place to join them, including Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, and Jack O'Connell. The cast will bring new energy and depth to the series.

Notably, Cillian Murphy, who starred in the original movie back in 2002, makes a return. However, not as a cast member on screen but as an executive producer, further linking this new chapter to its roots.

The third installment will be brought to life by a production team well-versed in the franchise's history, including Bernard Bellew, Andrew Macdonald, and Peter Rice.

Together, they will continue the story of survival in a world that has turned upside down. They will also reportedly create a place for a possible new trilogy that could take the story in exciting new directions.

What to expect in 28 Years Later

While specific plot details for 28 Years Later are still under wraps, the setting is expected to draw from the gritty, relentless survival themes of its predecessors.

The original film drew audiences into a harrowing world where a virus turned people into rampaging creatures, sparking a fresh type of horror. The sequel, however, deepened the plot. It showed the military's efforts to manage the chaos and a personal struggle to survive, adding an emotional touch.

The third film would have completed the trilogy, but the makers have a plan for a new one. Fans wonder where the story might go next, whether it'll go deeper into the effects of the virus or perhaps explore the possibility of a cure.

Where to watch 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later

28 Days Later is often appreciated for adding a significant brick into the wall of the zombie horror genre. One can watch the first movie on various streaming platforms, Hulu, AppleTV+, and Amazon Prime Video, with a subscription.

With an initial and modest budget of $8 Million, the movie made a box office mark of $82.7 Million, with only being limited to be shown on 1,500 screens.

The second installment is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV+, and Hulu, favoring those with a subscription. The budget increased to $15 million as a result of the prequel performing well with minimal pocket. However, the second movie could only make $65 million worldwide, ultimately being second to the first installment in terms of box office success.

28 Years Later will be a huge draw for fans of the genre and movie lovers eager for their next big thrill. Fans must stay tuned for more details and sneak peeks as the excitement builds. The anticipation sets the stage for what might be another standout moment in horror cinema.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback