Where to watch Night Swim? Streaming options explored

Universal Pictures is getting a head start on summer by releasing the horror film Night Swim for digital viewing. Now, you can enjoy this unique horror flick from the comfort of your home by renting or buying it on platforms such as Vudu and Apple TV.

The movie is inspired by Bryce McGuire and Rod Blackhurst's short film from 2014, sharing the same title. It tells the story of a family facing terror from a malevolent swimming pool.

Bryce McGuire, making his debut as a feature film director, wrote and directed the movie. Jason Blum and James Wan produced the film through their respective companies, Blumhouse Productions and Atomic Monster. This film, which features a thrilling horror storyline, is the first one released by Blumhouse Productions and Atomic Monster after their merger on January 2, 2024. Even though the film made $37 million worldwide at the box office, it couldn't bag a positive review from the critics, with an average rating of 4.3/10 on Rotten Tomatoes.

How to watch Night Swim online

As of January 23, 2024, viewers have the option to rent or purchase Night Swim through digital platforms such as Vudu and Apple TV.

Movie Still from Night Swim (Image via IMDb)

This means viewers can access and enjoy the film from the comfort of their own homes.

When will Night Swim be streaming on Peacock?

The release date for Night Swim on Peacock streaming has not been revealed yet. However, fans of horror can probably anticipate the movie becoming available on the NBCUniversal streaming platform in the coming months.

Plot

Adapted from the well-received 2014 short film by Rod Blackhurst and Bryce McGuire, the movie features Wyatt Russell (known for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as Ray Waller, who is a former professional baseball player, who is facing early retirement due to a degenerative illness.

Wyatt Russell, portraying Ray Waller, along with his wife Eve (played by Oscar® nominee Kerry Condon from The Banshees of Inisherin), teenage daughter Izzy (depicted by Amélie Hoeferle, seen in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes), and young son Elliot (recognized from Fear the Walking Dead), relocate to a new home.

Ray, secretly hoping for a comeback in baseball, convinces Eve that the house's sparkling backyard pool will be enjoyable for the kids and aid in his physical therapy. However, a foreboding secret from the dwelling's history releases a sinister force, pulling the family into a horrifying abyss with seemingly no way out.

According to McGuire, it took him around three years to develop the story beyond the initial eerie pool concept explored in the short film.

Cast

The main cast of the film includes:

Wyatt Russell as Ray Waller

Wyatt Russell as Ray Waller in Night Swim (Image via IMDb)

Kerry Condon as Eve Waller

Amélie Hoeferle as Izzy Waller

Gavin Warren as Elliot Waller

Jodi Long as Lucy Summers

Nancy Lenehan as Kay

Eddie Martinez as Coach E

Elijah J. Roberts as Ronin

Rahnuma Panthaky as Dr. Sridhar

Ben Cinclair as the pool tech

Ellie Araiza as Angel

Night Swim is now available for rent or purchase on digital platforms like Vudu and Apple TV, allowing audiences to experience the chilling horror from the comfort of their homes. Stay tuned for its upcoming release on Peacock streaming, where the suspenseful tale will soon find its way to a wider audience.

