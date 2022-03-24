Who is Meredith Hagner? All about Wyatt Russell's wife as couple list 1930s Spanish home for $2.4 million

Wyatt Russell and his wife Meredith Hagner have listed their 1930s Spanish home in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles for sale at $2,395,000.

Hagner, who will help with the sale of the property, shared the listing on her Instagram and advertised an open house for potential buyers last week. Rob Kellick and Laura Martinez of Compass are the listing agents of the house.

Wyatt Russell's property is spread across a 9,815 sq. ft. area and has a pink arched gate leading to a picturesque courtyard with lush landscaping, a hacienda-style piano, and a vegetable garden. The house was built in 1937 and has three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a living space of 2,440 sq. ft.

The primary bedroom has an en suite bathroom and outdoor tub, and a full bath is located between the other two bedrooms, located to the left of the foyer.

There is a kitchen for all those who love to cook alongside a breakfast nook, updated appliances, custom cabinetry, and a backsplash with Spanish tiles. It features beamed ceilings, tons of natural light, three fireplaces, a formal dining room, and a den.

The detached studio casita is located in the property’s backyard oasis near the living space. It also includes a covered eating area which is best for outdoor dinner parties, a resort-style pool, and a grassy area for kids and pets.

Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner's LA house is located near Oakwood School and is perfect for families searching for a private school within walking distance of their residence.

Everything known about Wyatt Russell's wife

Meredith Hagner made her acting debut in the CBS daytime soap opera As the World Turns in 2008. She played the role of Liberty Ciccone and was also nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series in 2009.

The 34-year-old left the series in 2010 for a career in primetime television and film. She then appeared in the 2011 FX boxing drama series Lights Out. Although she was cast as the lead on CW's pilot Awakening, it was not taken up for production.

Hagner then played a recurring role as Libby in the medical comedy Royal Pains on USA Network. The character was a teenager with an extreme case of cyberchondria from 2009 to 2011.

She made guest appearances on In Plain Sight, CSI: Miami, and The Following. She then began appearing as Amy Jordan in the TBS comedy series Men at Work in 2012.

Meredith returned to network television in 2016 with the TBS dark comedy Search Party. She played the role of investigative sidekick Portia Davenport for five seasons. Her character was named one of the 20 Best TV Characters in 2016 by Rolling Stone magazine.

The Irrational Man actress first met Wyatt Russell on the set of the film Folk Hero & Funny Guy in 2015. They got engaged in 2018 and tied the knot in 2019. The couple announced in November 2020 that they were expecting their first child and welcomed their son Buddy Prine Russell in March 2021.

