Who Is Amari Noelle Ferguson in The Chi series? Everything to know

Fans of Amari Noelle Ferguson's character Britney as Bakari's sister in the series called The Chi are curious to know more about her. Britney Ferguson, who made her debut in Season 6 of The Chi, portrays Bikari's sister, whom he first thought he had lost to the foster care system years ago.

Despite being the 26-year-old Ferguson's first credit, The Chi is already establishing herself as a significant supporting role in Season 6, Part 2.

Lena Waithe is the creator of the American drama television series The Chi, which centers on a South Side Chicago neighborhood. Showtime debuted it on January 7, 2018. The sixth season of the show was renewed in August 2022.

It was revealed on June 21, 2023, that the sixth season will include 16 episodes divided into two halves. August 6, 2023, marked the debut of part 1, while May 12, 2024, marked the premiere of part 2.

Who Is Amari Noelle Ferguson in The Chi series?

Amari Noelle Ferguson, born in 1997 in Gary, Indiana, graduated from Alcorn State University in 2019 with a degree in mass communications and broadcast journalism.

She gained practical experience as a radio host/producer at the WPRL 91.7 FM radio station while in school, operating the console board and accompanying equipment to play music while sharing news, conducting live interviews, posting promo videos and taking callers and song requests.

Apart from acting, Ferguson has built a successful music career as a singer, largely through music she releases on YouTube. Some of her videos garner thousands of views, showcasing her success both as a singer and songwriter.

During a MizUnderstood podcast, Ferguson shared that the inspiration for her singing career came from her mom, a gospel singer during her youth. She attributed her career to being kicked off the basketball team in college, thanks to her college coach, and reminiscing about her musical roots from high school.

It came from my mom. She's a gospel singer. Growing up, she would have different shows, she would perform, and r was just like 'Dang, my mom was a freakin' rockstar.'

"Yeah, she just would be performing, and I would just be secretly wanting to do that but scared. I don't know how she used to do that, but I would say it came from my mother.

Ferguson's tenacity and determination led her to pursue her passion for music, which she believes has led to her success in various aspects of her life.

Amari Noelle Ferguson and her co-star are siblings

The fact that Ahmad Ferguson is the biological brother of Amari Noelle Ferguson, who plays Bakari in The Chi series adds to the speciality of their bond.

On seeing a video of the two together on set, she commented on their sibling relationship on TikTok, saying:

"Twins are outrageous cause I never see it."

Amari Noelle Ferguson being an Entrepreneur

Ferguson's brand is already establishing her as a successful businesswoman; her Amari Noelle website features a merchandise line.

The two primary items of merchandise that are on sale are a white T-shirt that reads "Girls Love Amari," while another shirt features an image of the model along with her signature. The price of the first shirt is $25, and the second is $45.

The Chi's first six seasons are available for streaming on Showtime, Hulu and Paramount+. Stay tuned for more updates.