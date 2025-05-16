The Chi season 7: Full list of cast and characters explored

The Chi season 7 is Lena Waithe's coming-of-age drama series, which premiered on Paramount+ on May 16, 2025. The show follows the story of characters who live on the South Side of Chicago and how they deal with difficult situations such as murder and crime.

Following the death of major characters in the finale of season 6, The Chi season 7 shifts its focus to the women from the community as they reclaim power and seek revenge. The show features Jacob Latimore, Lynn Whitfield, Yolonda Ross, and Shamon Brown Jr., among other actors.

Kyla Pratt, Punkie Johnson, Reagan Gomez, and Tammy Townsend will join the main cast for The Chi season 7 in guest-starring roles.

Main cast and characters in The Chi season 7

1) Lynn Whitfield as Alicia

Democratic Senate Candidate Jon Ossoff Campaigns In Kennesaw, GA - Source: Getty

Lynn Whitefield plays Alicia in The Chi season 7. She is the mother of Rob and the sister of former mob boss 'Q.' When she finds out Nuck killed her son, Alicia sets out on a path of revenge. She will have a major role to play in The Chi season 7.

Whitefield began her career in theater and television before her breakout performance in the 1991 film The Josephine Baker Story. The Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning actress took up the lead role in movies like A Thin Line Between Love and Hate, Gone Fishin', and Eve's Bayou. She is also known for her role as Lady Mae Greenleaf in the drama series Greenleaf.

2) Jacob Latimore as Emmett Washington

Jacob Latimore visits SiriusXM Studios on May 14, 2025 in New York City. (Image via Getty)

Jacob Latimore portrays Emmett Washington, a businessman with a criminal mindset. His involvement with the series antagonist Douda causes him a lot of trouble throughout seasons 5 and 6.

Latimore is a musician and actor who released his debut album, Connection, in 2016. He is best known for his role as Langston in the musical drama Black Nativity and Jeff in The Maze Runner. Ride Along, Collateral Beauty, Sleight, and Like a Boss are some of his other projects.

3) Michael Epps as Jake Taylor

Michael V. Epps attends The Chi Season 7 LA Premiere Event at St. Helen's House on May 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (image via Getty)

Jake was exposed to the harsh realities of street life from a very young age. In season 4 of The Chi, he was involved in a violent and brutal altercation with the police. To find a new path, he starts a clothing business called Chi Seeds with the help of Zay.

Michael Epps has previously appeared in shows such as Chicago Med and Chicago Fire. He was also a part of the movie Primary Position. Apart from acting, Epps is also a musician. He released his debut single Drip in 2019 under the moniker MIKEY.

4) Yolonda Ross as Jada Washington

Yolonda Ross speaks on stage during The Creative Coalition Trailblazers Luncheon sponsored by Full Sail University at the Palmer House Hotel on August 21, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Image via Getty)

Jada Washington is Emmett's mother, who endured a lot of trauma in her past. She rekindles her relationship with Emmett's father, Darnell, and the two of them get married. In season 6, she shows concern for her son's dangerous business dealings while also helping raise her grandchildren.

Yolanda Ross is best known for her roles in The Get Down and Whitney. She has also appeared as a guest in the legal drama series Law & Order. Before being cast in the series, she appeared opposite Viola Davis in the legal thriller series How to Get Away with Murder.

5) Birgundi Baker as Kiesha Williams

Birgundi Baker visits SiriusXM Studios on May 14, 2025 in New York City. (Image via Getty)

Birgundi Baker portrays Kiesha Williams in The Chi season 7. Her role throughout the series has been one of navigating motherhood and her past traumas. She also plays a crucial role as Emmett's partner in helping him achieve redemption and become a better man.

The Chi is one of Baker's first major projects; however, she has made appearances in Fox’s Empire and The CW’s Black Lightning. She is also a musician, and her latest music project, featuring the single BAD, is set to debut later this month.

6) Shamon Brown Jr. as Papa Jackson

Shamon Brown Jr. poses in the IMDboat Exclusive Portrait Studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 at The IMDb Yacht on July 25, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Image via Getty)

Shamon Brown Jr. portrays Papa Jackson, a man whose faith and values make him the voice of reason for his friends. In season 6, he falls in love with Kenya, the daughter of a pastor whom his father doesn't approve of.

Soon after, his father is brutally murdered, which causes him to re-evaluate his relationship. He becomes an assistant pastor while trying to balance his faith and rising responsibilities.

The Chi is Shamom Brown Jr.'s first major acting project.

Supporting cast and characters in The Chi season 7

Besides the main characters mentioned above, here are the rest of the supporting cast and the roles they are going to play in The Chi season 7:

Luke James as Victor "Trig" Taylor

Hannaha Hall as Tiffany

Jason Weaver as Shaad

La La Anthony as Dom

Vic Mensa as Jamal

Kandi Burruss as Roselyn Perry

Tai Davis as Tracy Roxboro

Rolando Boyce as Darnell

Ahmad Nicholas Ferguson as Bakari

Cortez Smith as Nuck

Genesis Denise Hale as Maisha

Joel Steingold as Marcus St. John

Judae'a Brown as Jemma St. John

Zaria Imani Primer as Lynae

L’lerrét Jazelle as Fatima

Brian Keys as Cairo

Phylicia Rashad as Renee

Wendy Raquel Robinson as Riley Dalton

Karrueche Tran as Zuri

Kyla Pratt as Angie

Punkie Johnson as Shawnita

Reagan Gomez as Candice

Tammy Townsend as Nora

Kadeem Hardison as Professor Gardner

Chris Lee as Hannibal

Brett Gray as Damien

Rotimi as Charles

Jackie Long as Keith

Charmin Lee as Judge Bradley

Jill Marie Jones as Bianca

Daniel J. Watts as Pastor Zeke

The Chi season 7 is available to watch on Paramount+.

