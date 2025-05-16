The Chi season 7: Full list of cast and characters explored

The Chi season 7 is Lena Waithe's coming-of-age drama series, which premiered on Paramount+ on May 16, 2025. The show follows the story of characters who live on the South Side of Chicago and how they deal with difficult situations such as murder and crime.
Following the death of major characters in the finale of season 6, The Chi season 7 shifts its focus to the women from the community as they reclaim power and seek revenge. The show features Jacob Latimore, Lynn Whitfield, Yolonda Ross, and Shamon Brown Jr., among other actors.
Kyla Pratt, Punkie Johnson, Reagan Gomez, and Tammy Townsend will join the main cast for The Chi season 7 in guest-starring roles.
Main cast and characters in The Chi season 7
1) Lynn Whitfield as Alicia
Lynn Whitefield plays Alicia in The Chi season 7. She is the mother of Rob and the sister of former mob boss 'Q.' When she finds out Nuck killed her son, Alicia sets out on a path of revenge. She will have a major role to play in The Chi season 7.
Whitefield began her career in theater and television before her breakout performance in the 1991 film The Josephine Baker Story. The Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning actress took up the lead role in movies like A Thin Line Between Love and Hate, Gone Fishin', and Eve's Bayou. She is also known for her role as Lady Mae Greenleaf in the drama series Greenleaf.
2) Jacob Latimore as Emmett Washington
Jacob Latimore portrays Emmett Washington, a businessman with a criminal mindset. His involvement with the series antagonist Douda causes him a lot of trouble throughout seasons 5 and 6.
Latimore is a musician and actor who released his debut album, Connection, in 2016. He is best known for his role as Langston in the musical drama Black Nativity and Jeff in The Maze Runner. Ride Along, Collateral Beauty, Sleight, and Like a Boss are some of his other projects.
3) Michael Epps as Jake Taylor
Jake was exposed to the harsh realities of street life from a very young age. In season 4 of The Chi, he was involved in a violent and brutal altercation with the police. To find a new path, he starts a clothing business called Chi Seeds with the help of Zay.
Michael Epps has previously appeared in shows such as Chicago Med and Chicago Fire. He was also a part of the movie Primary Position. Apart from acting, Epps is also a musician. He released his debut single Drip in 2019 under the moniker MIKEY.
4) Yolonda Ross as Jada Washington
Jada Washington is Emmett's mother, who endured a lot of trauma in her past. She rekindles her relationship with Emmett's father, Darnell, and the two of them get married. In season 6, she shows concern for her son's dangerous business dealings while also helping raise her grandchildren.
Yolanda Ross is best known for her roles in The Get Down and Whitney. She has also appeared as a guest in the legal drama series Law & Order. Before being cast in the series, she appeared opposite Viola Davis in the legal thriller series How to Get Away with Murder.
5) Birgundi Baker as Kiesha Williams
Birgundi Baker portrays Kiesha Williams in The Chi season 7. Her role throughout the series has been one of navigating motherhood and her past traumas. She also plays a crucial role as Emmett's partner in helping him achieve redemption and become a better man.
The Chi is one of Baker's first major projects; however, she has made appearances in Fox’s Empire and The CW’s Black Lightning. She is also a musician, and her latest music project, featuring the single BAD, is set to debut later this month.
6) Shamon Brown Jr. as Papa Jackson
Shamon Brown Jr. portrays Papa Jackson, a man whose faith and values make him the voice of reason for his friends. In season 6, he falls in love with Kenya, the daughter of a pastor whom his father doesn't approve of.
Soon after, his father is brutally murdered, which causes him to re-evaluate his relationship. He becomes an assistant pastor while trying to balance his faith and rising responsibilities.
The Chi is Shamom Brown Jr.'s first major acting project.
Read more: The Chi season 6 recap: All to remember before season 7 airs.
Supporting cast and characters in The Chi season 7
Besides the main characters mentioned above, here are the rest of the supporting cast and the roles they are going to play in The Chi season 7:
- Luke James as Victor "Trig" Taylor
- Hannaha Hall as Tiffany
- Jason Weaver as Shaad
- La La Anthony as Dom
- Vic Mensa as Jamal
- Kandi Burruss as Roselyn Perry
- Tai Davis as Tracy Roxboro
- Rolando Boyce as Darnell
- Ahmad Nicholas Ferguson as Bakari
- Cortez Smith as Nuck
- Genesis Denise Hale as Maisha
- Joel Steingold as Marcus St. John
- Judae'a Brown as Jemma St. John
- Zaria Imani Primer as Lynae
- L’lerrét Jazelle as Fatima
- Brian Keys as Cairo
- Phylicia Rashad as Renee
- Wendy Raquel Robinson as Riley Dalton
- Karrueche Tran as Zuri
- Kyla Pratt as Angie
- Punkie Johnson as Shawnita
- Reagan Gomez as Candice
- Tammy Townsend as Nora
- Kadeem Hardison as Professor Gardner
- Chris Lee as Hannibal
- Brett Gray as Damien
- Rotimi as Charles
- Jackie Long as Keith
- Charmin Lee as Judge Bradley
- Jill Marie Jones as Bianca
- Daniel J. Watts as Pastor Zeke
The Chi season 7 is available to watch on Paramount+.