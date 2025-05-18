  • home icon
  • Shows
  • The Chi season 7 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

The Chi season 7 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified May 18, 2025 16:00 GMT
The Chi season 7 release schedule (Image via Paramount+)
The Chi season 7 release schedule (Image via Paramount+)

Lena Waithe-created hit drama, The Chi season 7, premiered on Paramount+ with Showtime on Friday, May 16, 2025. The series followed Chi-town residents and the trials and tribulations of each character. This season, Lynn Whitfield's character, Alicia, will take the lead, along with the women of the South Side of Chicago, in protecting their city.

Ad

The Chi season 7 will release one episode every week on Fridays, starting with the streaming premiere on May 16, 2025, on Paramount+ with Showtime. New episodes will then have their on-air debut via Showtime every Sunday, starting on May 18, 2025.

The Chi season 7 cast and characters will be a mix of returning cast and new additions, with Whitfield, Birgundi Baker, and Jacob Latimore reprising their roles. New guest stars will include Karreuche Tran, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Reagan Gomez, and more.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Chi season 7 complete release schedule and where to watch it

Ad

The Chi season 7 will reportedly have 12 episodes, per IMDb, and one episode will be released on streaming and cable every week, starting from its premiere date up to the finale. The show's premiere episode dropped on Friday, May 16, 2025, on streaming via Paramount+ with Showtime. One episode will be released on streaming every week on Fridays at 3:00 am ET.

The season will also make on TV on Showtime on Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET. New episodes will follow the same Sunday evening release schedule every week.

Ad
Episode NumberEpisode TitleRelease Date (Paramount+ Showtime plan)Release Date (Showtime)
Episode 1Black FridayFriday, May 16, 2025Sunday, May 18, 2025
Episode 2The Fall OutFriday, May 23, 2025Sunday, May 25, 2025
Episode 3More LifeFriday, May 30, 2025Sunday, June 1, 2025
Episode 4Mother’s DayFriday, June 6, 2025
Sunday, June 8, 2025
Episode 5Safe HarborFriday, June 14, 2025Sunday, June 15, 2025
Episode 6Do The Chi ThingFriday, June 20, 2025Sunday, June 22, 2025
Episode 7Unfinished BusinessFriday, June 27, 2025Sunday, June 29, 2025
Episode 8A Bet It Is a BetFriday, July 11, 2025Sunday, July 13, 2025
Episode 9Last RespectsFriday, July 18, 2025Sunday, July 20, 2025
Episode 10Tha Block Is HotFriday, July 25, 2025Sunday, July 27, 2025
Episode 11Ready Or NotTBATBA
Episode 12RebirthTBATBA
Ad

Subscribing to Paramount+ with Showtime costs $12.99 per month. More savings are available when opting for a yearly subscription.

What is The Chi season 7 going to be about?

There's a power shift in the seventh season of The Chi, with the drama returning for more power struggles and rivalries. After the bloodshed following Douda's murder, the women of Chicago's South Side will be rising to the occasion. Lynn Whitfield's Alicia will be at the helm, but this next big chapter in her life also carries some tragedy, as her son, Rob (Iman Shumpert), was also one of the casualties.

Ad
Ad

Nuck (Cortez Smith) killed Douda. Unknown to Alicia, Nuck was also the one who killed her son. As teased in the trailer, it's still Chicago and there will always going to be a villain. With Douda gone, it appears that Nuck will be taking his place as the new leader of the 63rd Street mob, and he's promising a different leadership. However, he doesn't take disrespect well, and he's willing to kill anyone who does.

Ad

Here's what audiences can expect in the seventh season of The Chi, per the synopsis:

"When Douda (Curtiss Cook) falls from the throne, the pivotal women of The Chi rise to reclaim their power. As loyalties are tested and new rivalries are stoked, it becomes clear that there's only one crown, and it will come at a heavy cost."
Ad

Besides rivalries, revenge is also a theme that will be explored in The Chi season 7, with Alicia looking to avenge the brutal death of her son. As teased in the trailer ahead of the season, "Payback will be a mother."

Co-showrunner Justin Hillian also teased what's coming in the new season of The Chi, per ScreenRant, saying that there will be joy, pain, and ups and downs, "all of it. And it will all continue."

Ad

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Chi season 7 and other anticipated shows as the year progresses.

Read more: The Chi season 6 recap

About the author
Kinette Sumadia

Kinette Sumadia

Twitter icon

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kinette Sumadia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications