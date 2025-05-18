The Chi season 7 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Lena Waithe-created hit drama, The Chi season 7, premiered on Paramount+ with Showtime on Friday, May 16, 2025. The series followed Chi-town residents and the trials and tribulations of each character. This season, Lynn Whitfield's character, Alicia, will take the lead, along with the women of the South Side of Chicago, in protecting their city.

The Chi season 7 will release one episode every week on Fridays, starting with the streaming premiere on May 16, 2025, on Paramount+ with Showtime. New episodes will then have their on-air debut via Showtime every Sunday, starting on May 18, 2025.

The Chi season 7 cast and characters will be a mix of returning cast and new additions, with Whitfield, Birgundi Baker, and Jacob Latimore reprising their roles. New guest stars will include Karreuche Tran, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Reagan Gomez, and more.

The Chi season 7 complete release schedule and where to watch it

The Chi season 7 will reportedly have 12 episodes, per IMDb, and one episode will be released on streaming and cable every week, starting from its premiere date up to the finale. The show's premiere episode dropped on Friday, May 16, 2025, on streaming via Paramount+ with Showtime. One episode will be released on streaming every week on Fridays at 3:00 am ET.

The season will also make on TV on Showtime on Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET. New episodes will follow the same Sunday evening release schedule every week.

Episode Number Episode Title Release Date (Paramount+ Showtime plan) Release Date (Showtime) Episode 1 Black Friday Friday, May 16, 2025 Sunday, May 18, 2025 Episode 2 The Fall Out Friday, May 23, 2025 Sunday, May 25, 2025 Episode 3 More Life Friday, May 30, 2025 Sunday, June 1, 2025

Episode 4 Mother’s Day Friday, June 6, 2025

Sunday, June 8, 2025

Episode 5 Safe Harbor Friday, June 14, 2025 Sunday, June 15, 2025

Episode 6 Do The Chi Thing Friday, June 20, 2025 Sunday, June 22, 2025

Episode 7 Unfinished Business Friday, June 27, 2025 Sunday, June 29, 2025

Episode 8 A Bet It Is a Bet Friday, July 11, 2025 Sunday, July 13, 2025

Episode 9 Last Respects Friday, July 18, 2025 Sunday, July 20, 2025

Episode 10 Tha Block Is Hot Friday, July 25, 2025 Sunday, July 27, 2025

Episode 11 Ready Or Not TBA TBA Episode 12 Rebirth TBA TBA

Subscribing to Paramount+ with Showtime costs $12.99 per month. More savings are available when opting for a yearly subscription.

What is The Chi season 7 going to be about?

There's a power shift in the seventh season of The Chi, with the drama returning for more power struggles and rivalries. After the bloodshed following Douda's murder, the women of Chicago's South Side will be rising to the occasion. Lynn Whitfield's Alicia will be at the helm, but this next big chapter in her life also carries some tragedy, as her son, Rob (Iman Shumpert), was also one of the casualties.

Nuck (Cortez Smith) killed Douda. Unknown to Alicia, Nuck was also the one who killed her son. As teased in the trailer, it's still Chicago and there will always going to be a villain. With Douda gone, it appears that Nuck will be taking his place as the new leader of the 63rd Street mob, and he's promising a different leadership. However, he doesn't take disrespect well, and he's willing to kill anyone who does.

Here's what audiences can expect in the seventh season of The Chi, per the synopsis:

"When Douda (Curtiss Cook) falls from the throne, the pivotal women of The Chi rise to reclaim their power. As loyalties are tested and new rivalries are stoked, it becomes clear that there's only one crown, and it will come at a heavy cost."

Besides rivalries, revenge is also a theme that will be explored in The Chi season 7, with Alicia looking to avenge the brutal death of her son. As teased in the trailer ahead of the season, "Payback will be a mother."

Co-showrunner Justin Hillian also teased what's coming in the new season of The Chi, per ScreenRant, saying that there will be joy, pain, and ups and downs, "all of it. And it will all continue."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Chi season 7 and other anticipated shows as the year progresses.

