Where was The Chi season 7 filmed? All filming locations explored

The Chi season 7 premiered on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME on May 16, 2025. It promises a dozen new episodes, with one episode to be released every week on Fridays. While the show has explored various storylines over the years, its story remains focused on the complexities of the Black community in the South Side of Chicago.
Showtime's hit series The Chi season 7 was filmed and produced entirely in the city of Chicago. In that sense. It gives an authentic look and feel of the city and its culture that is the very essence of the story told by the show, because the series is set in Chicago. Lena Waithe's The Chi is all about the lives of the residents of the Chi neighborhood and the complexity in the Black community.
Find out more about the show below, including where it was filmed.
The Chi season 7 was filmed in Chicago
The city of Chicago has been the center of The Chi's filming and production since it debuted on SHOWTIME in January 2018, and its namesake city remains the primary backdrop for the new season. The filming for The Chi season 7 reportedly kicked off in May 2014 and went on until October of that same year.
From the show's IMDb page, there were no specific areas where the series was filmed in the city. However, it also listed the Cinespace Chicago Film Studios as one of its shooting locations, which was most likely utilized for filming various indoor and outdoor scenes for the series.
Cinespace has filming studios in various locations, including Chicago, Atlanta, Toronto, and Wilmington. It has been the shooting location of choice for many TV shows, like The Summer I Turned Pretty, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, and Stranger Things, to name a few.
The Chicago studio, where The Chi season 7 was filmed, boasts a 1.6 million square-foot area with 36 active stages and two campuses. All of these are conveniently located 15 minutes from downtown, per their website.
The Chi season 7 plot, cast, and everything to know
In The Chi season 7, there will be plenty of power struggles and a quest for revenge. Some of the deaths at the tail end of the last season will fuel some of the storylines in season 7, including Alicia trying to find justice for her son Rob's murder. Here's what the new season will be about, per the synopsis:
"When Douda falls from the throne, the pivotal women of The Chi rise to reclaim their power. As loyalties are tested and new rivalries are stoked, it becomes clear there's only one crown, and it will come at a heavy cost."
Here are the main cast and characters returning for the seventh season of the series:
- Lynn Whitfield as Alicia
- Jacob Latimore as Emmett Washington
- Yolonda Ross as Jada Washington
- Tai Davis as Tracy Roxvoro
- Rolando Boyce as Darnell Washington
- Rotimi as Charles
- Michael V. Epps as Jake Taylor
- Birgundi Baker as Kiesha Williams
- Luke James as Victor "Trig" Taylor
After his character died in The Chi season 6, Curtiss Cook will not be returning as Douda in season 7. Other former cast members like Alex R. Hibbert, Tyla Abercrumbie, and Miriam A. Hyman won't be returning as well.
Catch new episodes of The Chi season 7 streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME every Friday and on TV on SHOWTIME every Sunday.