Where was The Chi season 7 filmed? All filming locations explored

The Chi season 7 premiered on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME on May 16, 2025. It promises a dozen new episodes, with one episode to be released every week on Fridays. While the show has explored various storylines over the years, its story remains focused on the complexities of the Black community in the South Side of Chicago.

Ad

Showtime's hit series The Chi season 7 was filmed and produced entirely in the city of Chicago. In that sense. It gives an authentic look and feel of the city and its culture that is the very essence of the story told by the show, because the series is set in Chicago. Lena Waithe's The Chi is all about the lives of the residents of the Chi neighborhood and the complexity in the Black community.

Ad

Trending

Find out more about the show below, including where it was filmed.

The Chi season 7 was filmed in Chicago

Ad

The city of Chicago has been the center of The Chi's filming and production since it debuted on SHOWTIME in January 2018, and its namesake city remains the primary backdrop for the new season. The filming for The Chi season 7 reportedly kicked off in May 2014 and went on until October of that same year.

From the show's IMDb page, there were no specific areas where the series was filmed in the city. However, it also listed the Cinespace Chicago Film Studios as one of its shooting locations, which was most likely utilized for filming various indoor and outdoor scenes for the series.

Ad

Cinespace has filming studios in various locations, including Chicago, Atlanta, Toronto, and Wilmington. It has been the shooting location of choice for many TV shows, like The Summer I Turned Pretty, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, and Stranger Things, to name a few.

The Chicago studio, where The Chi season 7 was filmed, boasts a 1.6 million square-foot area with 36 active stages and two campuses. All of these are conveniently located 15 minutes from downtown, per their website.

Ad

The Chi season 7 plot, cast, and everything to know

Ad

In The Chi season 7, there will be plenty of power struggles and a quest for revenge. Some of the deaths at the tail end of the last season will fuel some of the storylines in season 7, including Alicia trying to find justice for her son Rob's murder. Here's what the new season will be about, per the synopsis:

"When Douda falls from the throne, the pivotal women of The Chi rise to reclaim their power. As loyalties are tested and new rivalries are stoked, it becomes clear there's only one crown, and it will come at a heavy cost."

Ad

Here are the main cast and characters returning for the seventh season of the series:

Lynn Whitfield as Alicia

Jacob Latimore as Emmett Washington

Yolonda Ross as Jada Washington

Tai Davis as Tracy Roxvoro

Rolando Boyce as Darnell Washington

Rotimi as Charles

Michael V. Epps as Jake Taylor

Birgundi Baker as Kiesha Williams

Luke James as Victor "Trig" Taylor

After his character died in The Chi season 6, Curtiss Cook will not be returning as Douda in season 7. Other former cast members like Alex R. Hibbert, Tyla Abercrumbie, and Miriam A. Hyman won't be returning as well.

Ad

Catch new episodes of The Chi season 7 streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME every Friday and on TV on SHOWTIME every Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More