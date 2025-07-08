  • home icon
  • Shows
  • How many episodes are there in The Chi season 7? Episode count and more 

How many episodes are there in The Chi season 7? Episode count and more 

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Jul 08, 2025 12:41 GMT
The Chi season 7 (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [Paramount+])
The Chi season 7 (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [Paramount+])

The Chi season 7 premiered on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME on May 16, 2025, continuing the story of the residents of the South Side of Chicago following the explosive finale of the previous season. Some key characters have died, and besides grieving their deaths in the new season, the remaining longtime characters take on new responsibilities for their community.

Ad

Lena Waithe's The Chi season 7 will have 12 episodes, and they will be released on a weekly basis every Friday. Many of the show's recurring cast members will be returning in the seventh season, including Lynn Whitfield as Alicia, Jacob Latimore as Emmett, Michael V. Epps as Jake, and many more.

There will also be returning guest stars as well as new ones joining The Chi season 7 cast, plus a return of a key character who has been away from the series for several seasons and is presumed dead.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Episode count of The Chi season 7

Ad

The Chi season 7 has a total of 12 episodes. It's much shorter compared to season 6, which had 16 episodes, but longer than the first five seasons of the series, which only had ten episodes each. Since it premiered in mid-May, the show consistently releases one episode every week on Friday mornings, at 3:00 am Eastern Time.

It will follow the same release schedule until the finale on August 8, 2025. Every episode of The Chi season 7 will be released on streaming first before it airs on television. It will be streaming on Paramount+, but exclusively for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers. Meanwhile, on TV, new episodes will arrive on SHOWTIME every week on Sundays, two days after their streaming premiere.

Ad

Here's the complete list of every episode in the series and its release date:

Episode NumberEpisode TitleRelease Date
Episode 1Black FridayMay 16, 2025
Episode 2The Fall OutMay 23, 2025
Episode 3More LifeMay 30, 2025
Episode 4Mother’s DayJune 6, 2025
Episode 5Safe HarborJune 13, 2025
Episode 6Do The Chi ThingJune 20, 2025
Episode 7Unfinished BusinessJune 27, 2025
Episode 8A Bet Is a BetJuly 4, 2025
Episode 9Last RespectsJuly 11, 2025
Episode 10Tha Block Is HotJuly 25, 2025
Episode 11Ready or NotAugust 1, 2025
Episode 12RebirthAugust 8, 2025
Ad

The Chi season 7 plot explored

Ad

Lena Waithe's The Chi is a coming-of-age story focused on the people living on the South Side of Chicago. In season 7, the show's focus will shift towards the perspective of the women of The Chi, especially Alicia, whose son Rob was murdered in The Chi season 6. She will be on a mission to find her son's killer, and to do that, she starts a rampage to clear the streets of the South Side of killers.

Ad

She's wealthy and often gets what she wants with the money and power she holds. However, with Douda's death in season 6, the mob, which also lords over the streets of Chicago, gets a new leader. As new leaders emerge, new rivalries are formed, and people and their loyalties are tested.

This season's official description from Paramount+ reads:

"In season seven, with Alicia at the helm, the pivotal women of 'The Ch' rise to reclaim their power. Yet, as loyalties are tested and new rivalries are stoked, it becomes clear that there's only one crown and it will come at a heavy cost."
Ad

However, besides those currently holding the power, someone else will be causing a new series of chaos for the residents of the South Side of Chicago. Someone is coming back from the dead, and he's a threat to anyone who thinks they have the upper hand and anyone who thinks they are the queen or the king in the neighborhood.

Catch new episodes of The Chi season 7, only on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, every Friday.

About the author
Kinette Sumadia

Kinette Sumadia

Twitter icon

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kinette Sumadia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications