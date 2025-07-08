How many episodes are there in The Chi season 7? Episode count and more 

The Chi season 7 premiered on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME on May 16, 2025, continuing the story of the residents of the South Side of Chicago following the explosive finale of the previous season. Some key characters have died, and besides grieving their deaths in the new season, the remaining longtime characters take on new responsibilities for their community.
Lena Waithe's The Chi season 7 will have 12 episodes, and they will be released on a weekly basis every Friday. Many of the show's recurring cast members will be returning in the seventh season, including Lynn Whitfield as Alicia, Jacob Latimore as Emmett, Michael V. Epps as Jake, and many more.
There will also be returning guest stars as well as new ones joining The Chi season 7 cast, plus a return of a key character who has been away from the series for several seasons and is presumed dead.
Episode count of The Chi season 7
The Chi season 7 has a total of 12 episodes. It's much shorter compared to season 6, which had 16 episodes, but longer than the first five seasons of the series, which only had ten episodes each. Since it premiered in mid-May, the show consistently releases one episode every week on Friday mornings, at 3:00 am Eastern Time.
It will follow the same release schedule until the finale on August 8, 2025. Every episode of The Chi season 7 will be released on streaming first before it airs on television. It will be streaming on Paramount+, but exclusively for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers. Meanwhile, on TV, new episodes will arrive on SHOWTIME every week on Sundays, two days after their streaming premiere.
Here's the complete list of every episode in the series and its release date:
The Chi season 7 plot explored
Lena Waithe's The Chi is a coming-of-age story focused on the people living on the South Side of Chicago. In season 7, the show's focus will shift towards the perspective of the women of The Chi, especially Alicia, whose son Rob was murdered in The Chi season 6. She will be on a mission to find her son's killer, and to do that, she starts a rampage to clear the streets of the South Side of killers.
She's wealthy and often gets what she wants with the money and power she holds. However, with Douda's death in season 6, the mob, which also lords over the streets of Chicago, gets a new leader. As new leaders emerge, new rivalries are formed, and people and their loyalties are tested.
This season's official description from Paramount+ reads:
"In season seven, with Alicia at the helm, the pivotal women of 'The Ch' rise to reclaim their power. Yet, as loyalties are tested and new rivalries are stoked, it becomes clear that there's only one crown and it will come at a heavy cost."
However, besides those currently holding the power, someone else will be causing a new series of chaos for the residents of the South Side of Chicago. Someone is coming back from the dead, and he's a threat to anyone who thinks they have the upper hand and anyone who thinks they are the queen or the king in the neighborhood.
Catch new episodes of The Chi season 7, only on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, every Friday.