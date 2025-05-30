The Chi season 7 episode 3 ending explained: Is [Spoiler] back from the dead? What does he want?

The Chi season 7 episode 3 brings a 6-month time jump from the events of the previous episode. Despite a few snags and scandals, Chicago's South Side has been mostly calm and quiet in the past couple of episodes following Douda's death. Nuck has taken over the mob, but is trying to turn a new leaf. Tiff is pregnant, as well as Tiesha.

However, in The Chi season 7 episode 3, an unexpected return threatens to topple the peace that has been brewing in Chicago. Reg is back, and he wants something from Nuck, and he's not likely to stop until he gets it. The sudden return threatens not only the new status quo in the South Side but also Jake's life, his relationship with his brother, and his friendship with Bakari.

Meanwhile, with a character's return comes imminent goodbyes as some of The Chi season 7 characters are leaving Chicago for some big career moves.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for The Chi season 7 episode 3. Reader's discretion is advised.

The Chi season 7 episode 3 ending: Reg is back, and he wants the mob, which Nuck now runs

Reg is back in The Chi season 7 episode 3 (Image via Paramount+)

The Chi season 7 episode 3 brings back someone everyone, except one person, has presumed dead for the last several seasons of the series. The intro of episode 3 teases a hooded mystery man returning to Chicago, and it turns out to be Reginald "Reg" Taylor. For those who haven't followed the series since the beginning, Reg is presumed dead after getting shot in The Chi season 2 finale.

He hasn't been back in the series ever since until The Chi season 7 episode 3 when he makes a surprise appearance in Jake's apartment. The episode reveals that he didn't die during the shooting at the end of season 2, and the only one who knows that he's alive all this time is Hannibal. The Chi season 7 episode 3 also reveals the real reason why he's back.

It's not only because he misses his brother, but Reg's return to Chicago poses more threat than anyone has imagined. He's looking for Nuck, and he recruits his younger brother, Jake, to find the new mob boss. Jake doesn't know where Nuck is, but he tells his brother about Nuck's right-hand man, who appears to be Bakari at the moment, who is also a friend of Jake.

The end of The Chi season 7 episode 3 brings a tense confrontation when Jake knocks on the door of Nuck's apartment. Bakari, who is living there at the moment, opens the door. Jake asks where Nuck is, and while Bakari refuses to tell, Reg just walks past him. Inside the apartment, Reg and Nuck face off, and while the latter is surprised that Reg is alive after all, he's not fazed.

Nuck in The Chi season 7 episode 3 (Image via Paramount+)

He mockingly asks what Reg wants—if he wants a job or something. Reg laughs at his face, saying that he's not there for a job—he's there for the mob. It turns out that after Reg hears about Douda's death in The Chi season 6 finale, he decides that it's time to rise from the dead, or at least where he was hiding. And, with Douda out of the picture, he thinks that he can take over the position Douda left.

Nuck says that the mob is now his. After all, he's the one who killed Douda, so it would make sense for him to become the new leader of Chicago's criminal underground. However, Reg is not backing down. He tells Nuck that he could do better being the boss, and it appears that he's not likely going to give up taking over the mob just yet.

His return teases chaos that could affect every Chicago's South Side resident. It's been mostly quiet since the former mob boss' death and Nuck taking over. But it's Chicago, and it won't remain quiet and peaceful for long.

Tension between Jake and Reg in The Chi season 7 episode 3

It's been so long since everyone thought Reg was dead. His return in The Chi season 7 episode 3 not only threatens the leadership in the 63rd Street Mob, but it also jeopardizes what life Jake has built for himself. The changes in his life brought about by Reg's return have been teased throughout episode 3.

Reg and Jake's reunion (Image via Paramount+)

While he's happy to find that his older brother is not dead, Reg's return could drag Jake down into the criminal underworld. Jake has tried to carve a new path for himself, a legit business away from the streets. He now runs his own clothing brand, Chi Seeds, and is happy about having a business of his own. But in The Chi season 7 episode 3, Reg tries to recruit Jake to work for him.

Jake isn't keen about the side gig, and knowing Reg, it won't be legit or legal. So, he refuses, which causes Reg to insult his clothing business and get physical with him. Reg grabs and pushes him to a wall, shocking Jake, and guilt-trips him into supporting his venture. It appears that Jake couldn't say no to his brother, as he's also the one who brought Reg to Bakari and Nuck at the end of episode 3.

Big career moves in The Chi season 7 episode 3 and what it means for some of the characters

Someone has made an unexpected return in The Chi season 7 episode 3, but there are also people leaving Chicago. Jemmy and Britney are in for big career moves. They are offered a deal and are soon off to New York. Meanwhile, Maisha has also made a decision, and she's leaving Chicago as well. She's bound to Los Angeles to be with her boyfriend, Kevin.

Kevin's sister, Keisha, wants to make sure that Maisha isn't moving to a different city just because of love. However, Maisha assures her that she's also doing it to pursue her passion for photography. She thinks LA would be a better place to pursue a career in that. At the end of The Chi season 7 episode 3, everyone is at the bar for a farewell party for the three.

Catch The Chi season 7 episode 3, along with the previous episodes, streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime.

