The Chi season 7 episode 2 ending explained: Is Charles replacing Pastor Zeke? 

The Chi season 7 episode 2 continues to explore the complex lives of residents in Chicago's South Side. It delves deeper into their stories, showcasing the harsh realities, consequences, and reflections from past decisions that have come to light.

Titled The Fall Out, the episode brings a lot of changes for The Chi season 7 characters, including a new dynamic in Ezekiel's megachurch. A scandal forces him to step back, and his former assistant pastor is conveniently there to step up. At least, in The Chi season 7 episode 2, Charles replaces Pastor Zeke—he gives the sermon at the church instead of Ezekiel.

But while it looks like the charismatic young pastor will be a famous personality in the church, Pastor Zeke doesn't appear to be charmed. In The Chi season 7 episode 2, secrets are unearthed, relationships are tested, and redemption is desired.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for The Chi season 7 episode 2. Reader's discretion is advised.

The Chi season 7 episode 2 ending: Fallout of Pastor Zeke after a scandal; Charles replaces him

While Charles has taken a backseat in The Chi season 7 episode 1, it doesn't appear that he will tolerate being behind the spotlight for very long. He grabs the first chance he gets in The Chi season 7 episode 2 after Pastor Zeke is hit with a scandal, which has put his position in the church instead question.

Charles gives the sermon in The Chi season 7 episode 2 (Image via Paramount+)

Jake Taylor's secret affair with Pastor Zeke's wife Tatiana, aka The First Lady, from The Chi season 6 comes out in episode 2. His casual fling sees a message from "The First Lady" on his phone, prompting the girl to reveal the affair online, causing the scandal. Now, with Pastor Zeke and his wife's marital issues and her cheating out in the open, it becomes a problem for the former, especially at the church.

His reputation is now in question, and he's unsure about what to do. Charles, who has blackmailed his way into becoming Pastor Zeke's assistant pastor again in the previous season, thinks that it's important for him and Tatiana to show a united front. Pastor Zeke wants to release a statement about the issue, but Charles advises him against it.

Zeke thinks it's going to cause some problems if he doesn't address the scandal before the next sermon, and Charles has a suggestion—he should do the next sermon instead of Pastor Zeke. He convinces him that he's only there to support, but while Pastor Zeke is apprehensive about Charles, he doesn't have a choice.

During the church gathering, he sits in the background, with Charles taking the stage and regaling the people during his sermon. But while the attendees are charmed by Charles' words, Pastor Zeke doesn't appear enthusiastic about it. Moreover, it doesn't help that Charles is too eager to take the spotlight the moment he sniffs out the chance.

He also suggests to Pastor Zeke that he and Tatiana should go on vacation for a while. Charles says that it would be good for them, following the scandal, promising that he can handle the church while the pastor is gone. However, Zeke says that he's not ready for that yet. He doesn't appear to have a lot of trust towards Charles either.

The Chi season 7 episode 2 confirms Tiff's pregnancy and more life changes

Tiff works at the lounge (Image via Paramount+)

In the first episode of The Chi season 7, the positive pregnancy test teases the next bombshell for Tiff after Rob's death. She confirms the pregnancy, sharing the news with Kiesha, as well as Alicia, in The Chi season 7 episode 2. While she's scared about the pregnancy, Alicia is only too happy to hear the news after her son's death.

It's good news for her because having a grandkid means she now has someone to inherit her empire, as Alicia keeps telling Tiff. The announcement also marks some major upheaval in Tiff's life. Alicia insists that she move to the mansion, and Tiff is now afforded all the luxury. Alicia has also started getting her to work and manage some of her properties, starting by giving her the lounge.

She thinks Tiff should start working and getting strong before the baby comes, and it's what Tiff does. She starts working at the lounge, where she recruits Victor to help her manage the business. It's also where she meets the seemingly repentant Nuck, who, unknown to Tiff, has killed Rob.

Is Nuck turning in a new leaf in The Chi season 7 episode 2?

Last episode, Pastor Zeke approached Nuck, offering to become his spiritual advisor in exchange for money. In The Chi season 7 episode 2, Nuck gets the first taste of a one-on-one with the pastor, where he reveals that the people he has killed still haunt him. While he doesn't mention Rob by name, he tells Zeke that Rob is the one who haunts him the most, especially now that Tiff is pregnant.

Nuck repents (Image via Paramount+)

However, when Zeke tells him what it takes to repent his sins—changing himself and doing the work—Nuck thinks he's not ready yet, especially with what he does as the new leader of the gang. However, later in The Chi season 7 episode 2, he returns to see Pastor Zeke and appears to be more open about seeking repentance for his sins.

One act of repentance he does in the episode is telling Tiff that he will not be getting money from her or her business anymore. Emmett appears to be shocked by the revelation when Tiff tells him and Kiesha about it, as it's unlike Nuck to do such a nice thing.

The Chi season 7 episode 2 fallout: Marcus and Tierra break up

Marcus and Tierra's relationship embodies the title of The Chi season 7 episode 2, The Fall Out. Tierra reveals that she wants to have a baby, but Marcus is not a fan of that idea. It causes some tension between them, leading to a major change in their relationship beyond the current episode. Tierra wanting a baby is non-negotiable, so she makes a decision based on what is more important for her.

She opens up to Marcus about wanting to have a baby without him rather than being with him without a baby. They decide to end their relationship, with Marcus still being supportive of what Tierra wants. He's sorry about not being able to give her what her heart wants, and she's sorry about having to give him up to get what she's dreaming of.

Catch The Chi season 7 episode 2, along with the previous episodes of the series, streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime.

