Where was Materialists filmed? All filming locations explored

Materialists was released by A24 across theatres in the United States on June 13, 2025. The Celine Song film stars Dakota Johnson as a professional matchmaker caught in a love triangle between her ex-boyfriend and a millionaire. She finds herself in a predicament and is forced to choose between emotional connection and financial stability.

The Materialists' romantic and dramatic storyline is set against the backdrop of New York City, where most filming occurred. Despite the relatively short filming period, the city and performances from its ensemble cast captured the authentic vibe of the love story.

Besides Johnson, the rom-com also stars The Last of Us's Pedro Pascal and Captain America's Chris Evans, who is making a return to the rom-com genre after quite some time.

Materialists was filmed entirely in New York City

The production made New York City, New York, its prime spot for filming Celine Song's Materialists. Both indoor and outdoor scenes were shot in the city, which is dubbed the "City of Dreams."

In Materialists, the story takes us through fancy apartments, vibrant streets, and authentic restaurants, which reflect Johnson's Lucy's conflicting ideas on wealth and romance.

1) Crested Hen Farms, High Falls, New York, USA

One of the outdoor wedding scenes in the movie was shot at Crested Hen Farms, High Falls. The unique set-up of a renovated 1830s English-Dutch dairy barn is a rustic and lovely backdrop for what is easily one of the most significant scenes in the film.

The rural scenery and rustic backdrop contrast with other scenes shot in the city. These shared intimate moments at the wedding reception illustrate an important and intimate part of Lucy and John's story.

2) Lotte New York Palace, New York City

One more important shooting location for the film is the Lotte New York Palace, the famous luxury hotel at Madison Avenue and 50th Street in Manhattan. With many historic houses and high-rise towers, it is a common location for luxury films. Materialists used the Palace's quaint courtyard and luxury bars as the scenario for the wedding ceremony and reception.

Celine Song on filming Materialists in New York City

In an exclusive interview with People Magazine published on June 14, 2025, Song spoke about why she chose specific locations to film in. For context, in the movie, John is a struggling actor who lives in a run-down apartment in Queens

"It always surprises me when N.Y.C. apartments just look too nice, and then they're supposed to be a broke artist or something. To me, I think the authenticity of these apartments, they're hugely important," she stated.

She also opened up about filming the final scenes between Lucy and John in Central Park. Song noted that the Park was "one of the most romantic places on Earth." Explaining why she loved the location, the director said that her favorite thing about Central Park was that it was "open to everyone."

She added that one didn't have to have money and people would walk into the park without having to spend "hundreds of dollars, if not thousands."

