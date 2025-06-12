"I need a 'MATERIALISTS GIRL' t-shirt oh my god"- Fans love the shirt Pedro Pascal wore in his recent Materialists BTS post

Materialists, the highly anticipated romantic comedy film, is set to hit the theatres this Friday, June 13. Meanwhile, the team has been sharing several behind-the-scenes moments from the film, and Pedro Pascal's one such recent post has caught the attention of fans for a unique reason: the t-shirt he is wearing in the photo.

Promotions for Materialists are in full swing as the audience remains excited over the upcoming film starring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal in the lead. On June 11, Pascal shared some unseen pictures from the sets online, with one of them being a selfie of him wearing a t-shirt with the words 'Materialists Girl' written on it.

The caption of this Instagram post read:

"#Materialists Girl. @materialists written and directed by Celine Song (@helloellephanta ) starring @dakotajohnson opens Friday, June 13 (@chrisevans 's birthday)."

Meanwhile, fans took to social media platforms to express their love for the t-shirt worn by Pedro. One of the users on X shared an interest in buying similar clothing, writing:

"I need a ‘MATERIALISTS GIRL’ t-shirt oh my god."

Another X user expressed excitement over Pedro's recent selfie, tweeting:

"I need to log off and put my phone aside to do some breathing exercises i can’t see the selfie of pedro in the materialists girl shirt anymore… i need to RELAX."

Other netizens also seemed to share similar views about the piece of clothing:

"I need this shirt like I need air!" an X user mentioned.

"I need the Materialists Girl tshirt right now," another shared.

"I will be refreshing the a24 shop for this," one netizen commented.

Other users also shared their admiration for Pedro's t-shirt on X, with some enquiring about how they could get their hands on one.

"I'm trying to figure out the typeface for the Materialists cause I need this shirt nowwwww," said a user on X.

"@a24 i see what you’ve done for others (pedro) and i want that for me (sell me this shirt please)," mentioned one netizen.

"How do I get this top?" tweeted another.

As many discuss the actors and more, the film is set for its theatrical release on June 13, 2025.

Pedro Pascal shares BTS pictures from the sets of Materialists

Pedro Pascal shares behind-the-scenes pictures on his social media account (Image via Instagram/@pascalispunk)

As aforementioned, actor Pedro Pascal took to his Instagram account on June 11 to share some photos from the sets of his upcoming film. From behind-the-scenes moments among the team to stills from the movie, Pedro shared some unique glimpses, along with announcing the release of the film in the caption.

Pascal shared a total of 19 photos in the recent post. Along with scenes from the film featuring his co-stars Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans, he also shared pictures with the director, Celine Song. The actor also shared some photos with his co-stars, showing their fun moments and bonding while making the film.

In a May 30 interview with Fandango, the actors further elaborated on the experiences they shared, expressing how they connected as "soulmates" through the project.

Chris Evans spoke about the process and said:

"New York's a tough place to shoot, and you know, sometimes you just need a good group around you to pick you up on tough days, and there were some tough days, and I certainly felt supported from these two in a lot of ways."

Dakota Johnson reciprocated similar feelings, saying:

"I think I felt like I found soultmates in these two and in Celine (the director) and in the process that Celine and I had together.That was, to me, like a very simpatico process."

Pedro Pascal also commented on this, sharing:

"I felt very destined to be with you guys on this."

While the photos and the lead actors' comments showcase a memorable time they had shooting the film, it is now anticipated what kind of experience the upcoming rom-com will bring for the audience.

