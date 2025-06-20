Materialists ending explained: Whom does Lucy choose?

Released in the United States by A24 on June 13, 2025, Materialists is written and directed by Celine Song. The film is distributed globally by Sony Pictures Releasing International, featuring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal.

As Song’s second feature after the critically acclaimed Past Lives, Materialists continues her exploration of identity, love, and the quiet desperation embedded in modern relationships.

The story is about Lucy, a skilled matchmaker who has to deal with the transactional nature of love in a city where wealth and status are important. She is torn between Harry, a rich and charming financial expert, and John, who is emotionally sincere but a struggling ex-boyfriend. In the end, Lucy ultimately chooses to be with John because she values emotional truth over temporary safety.

Materialists look at deep issues like love, compatibility, vulnerability, and the false idea that everything is perfect. The movie critiques the modern dating scenario, which is claimed to be all about status, showing that a personal connection is often more important than material things.

The ending, in which Lucy marries John, emphasizes this theme and shows how she has changed from a careful matchmaker to someone willing to give in to the messy nature of love. The journey is full of strong emotions and is based on experiences that are very human and easy to relate to.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the author's personal opinion and may contain spoilers for Materialists. Reader discretion is advised.

Materialists ending shows Lucy choosing John over Harry

Lucy leaves Harry despite his "perfect" profile

A still from Materialists (Image via A24)

In Materialists, Lucy meets Harry at a wedding she planned for his brother. Harry seems to embody the dream she sells to clients every day: good-looking, wealthy, and caring. When Harry begins to show interest in her, Lucy is initially sceptical and even offers that he become a client at the matchmaking company where she works.

However, on Harry's insistence, they go on a few dates, and during one of them, Lucy questions his interest in her. Harry explains that he respects her overall outlook on life and values her self-worth, and shortly after, they begin their relationship.

As their bond deepens, Harry's perfection seems to be unsettling. He admits that he had painful surgery to grow 6 inches taller, revealing how much pressure he felt to be more desirable. Harry has done everything that society wants him to do, but he still doesn't feel loved.

Their conversation suggests not only Harry's insecurity, but also how much looks and wealth can affect someone's value in a relationship.

When Lucy touches the scars from Harry's surgery, things start to change. His tense response shows that he is not as strong as he seems. Lucy then realizes that Harry doesn't make her feel seen or emotionally understood, even though he does everything right. This realization makes her more determined to end things with him.

Lucy reconnects with John through vulnerability

A still from Materialists (Image via A24)

John remains in Lucy's orbit throughout Materialists. Even though he isn't as successful or financially stable as Harry, he serves as her emotional anchor. When Lucy breaks down after hearing about Sophie, she turns to John rather than Harry.

John's response shows a lot of empathy. He doesn't think or ask questions. He just shows up and listens. This honest emotional support is very different from Harry's more transactional style. John is there for Lucy when she needs someone who gets her pain and confusion.

They become even closer during their stay in a hotel room, which was a last-minute escape from the city. John drives Lucy right away when she runs back to Sophie's side. While Lucy tries to make Sophie feel better, John waits outside all night, on the stairs. His presence, quiet acts of love, spoke louder than money or charm.

Sophie’s assault shakes Lucy’s belief system

A still from Materialists (Image via A24)

One of Lucy's clients is Sophie, who plays a major role in Materialists. Sophie has a hard time finding a match, even though she is smart and sure of herself. When Lucy sets her up with Mark, Mark tries to assault her on the date. Although Lucy isn't legally responsible, she is very upset about what happened.

Sophie's accusation that Lucy viewed her as “meat” cuts deep. Until this point, Lucy believed her work was noble. This incident forces her to confront how impersonal and formulaic her approach to matchmaking has become. It changes Lucy's perception about being emotionally compatible.

As Lucy's hope fades, she starts to doubt her methods. This disappointment affects her relationship with Harry because she knows that even the "perfect" match on paper can be empty in real life.

Lucy gains forgiveness and hope

A still from Materialists (Image via A24)

When Mark follows Sophie to her apartment, she gets scared and calls Lucy. Lucy runs back to the city, leaving everything behind. Now, in this moment, Lucy isn't the cold matchmaker she used to be. She turns into a real friend and stays with Sophie all night, listening to her and offering her the support she needs most in that moment.

Lucy and Sophie's hug is a moment of healing for both of them. Lucy's faith in love is restored not by romance but by kindness and responsibility. Lucy finds out at the end of the movie that Sophie may have met someone new from her matchmaking company, which is a hopeful note that suggests she might be able to get better.

This side story supports the main idea of the movie, which is that love is messy and unpredictable, and that people connect through care, not rules. Lucy's journey is similar to Sophie's: being in charge, being open and vulnerable, and being smart to caring.

What happens to Harry at the end of Materialists?

A still from Materialists (Image via A24)

Harry breaks up with Lucy. He doesn't get angry or protest. Instead, he quietly accepts that even though he and Lucy got along, they weren't truly in love. When he says he's afraid he'll never find real love, it reveals his vulnerability. He felt like he did everything right by getting taller, richer, and more refined, but emotionally, he still fell short.

She thinks that love doesn't have to be so hard, and it will be easy for him, too, when the right person comes along. It's a bittersweet moment right now and shows how often people try to be like someone else, only to find that it doesn't make them happy.

The ending of Materialists makes Harry look forward to a new adventure. Someone Lucy works with tells her on the phone that Harry has also become a client at her matchmaking company. It's clear that Harry is trying again, maybe this time more sincerely.

Harry doesn't get the fairytale ending. He doesn't get married to the matchmaker or turn into a romantic hero. He does, however, get a second chance, and for a man who built his whole life around being perfect, that small act of hope feels like redemption.

The final wedding shows how love wins, and not heart has no logic

A still from Materialists (Image via A24)

Lucy and John are at City Hall in the last scene of Materialists. They get married in private, with no guests or a grand celebration. After all the upheaval, things are calm and steady now. Lucy no longer needs a perfect wedding, a rich partner, or approval from other people.

John is there for her, not as a backup plan, but as someone who knows all of her fears and still chooses her. Their decision to get married isn't a big deal; it's a very personal one. It shows how Lucy has changed from someone who planned other people's dreams to someone who accepted her own flawed reality.

This ending does not take away from Harry's worth or Lucy's past. Instead, it shows the choice we all have to make: safety or honesty, perfection or presence. Lucy picks the person who was there, stayed, waited, and loved without conditions.

Materialists is running in theatres in the USA.

