Where to watch From the World of John Wick: Ballerina: Full list of theatres in the USA

Ballerina is a new spin-off from the John Wick world, hitting theaters on June 6, 2025. It stars Ana de Armas as Eve Macarro, a ballerina trained by the Ruska Roma who becomes an assassin.

Ad

This is the first John Wick movie in theaters since the 2023 mini-series The Continental. It’s directed by Len Wiseman and written by Shay Hatten. Keanu Reeves appears briefly as John Wick, and Ian McShane and Lance Reddick return in their original roles.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina will have a wide theatrical release across the United States. Fans can catch the film at major chains like AMC Theatres, Regal, Alamo Drafthouse, and more. Premium formats such as Dolby Cinema and XD will also be available in select locations.

Ad

Trending

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina follows Eve, a skilled assassin on a mission to avenge her father’s murder. The movie takes place between John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and Chapter 4. It shows Eve's training as an assassin and her search for justice.

Bulldog or rhinoceros? More details RIGHT HERE

Note: The list below contains the list of theaters where From the World of John Wick: Ballerina is showing at the time of writing this article. The show's availability at these theaters may vary over time.

Ad

Full list of theaters in the USA for From the World of John Wick: Ballerina

Ad

To help you plan your movie night, here is the complete list of major theater chains and platforms where From the World of John Wick: Ballerina will be showing in the United States starting June 6, 2025. Some preview screenings may start as early as June 5 in select locations.

Major Theater Chains:

AMC Theatres

Available nationwide with Dolby Cinema and standard format screenings.

Regal Cinemas

Participating locations in all major U.S. cities with RPX and 4DX options.

Ad

Cinemark Theatres

Offering the movie in both standard and XD formats across suburban and metro areas.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

Known for immersive movie experiences and food service, available in multiple states.

Cineplex

Limited U.S. locations participating—mostly around the northern U.S. border regions.

Harkins Theatres

Available in Southwest and Western states like Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Find showtimes and tickets online

For real-time availability and tickets, check the official movie listing pages on:

Ad

Also Read: “Just let it go man” — Fans react to the official announcement of John Wick 5 and debate if another sequel is necessary

Plot of From the World of John Wick: Ballerina

Ad

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina centers on Eve Macarro, a young ballerina raised by the Ruska Roma, a secretive group of assassins. After discovering the truth about her father's murder, Eve begins her deadly journey of vengeance. Under the protection of Winston and Charon at the Continental Hotel, she undergoes brutal training in the assassin world.

Eve confronts the Chancellor, the main enemy of the movie, who orders an entire town against her, while she hunts her rivals. Emphasising themes of survival, loyalty, and revenge, the narrative shows Eve's development from dancer to killer.

Ad

The movie’s timeline is set between John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and Chapter 4. Eve must not only battle physical enemies but also confront her internal struggles as she becomes a force within the underworld.

Also Read: 7 Easter eggs you probably didn’t notice in the ‘John Wick’ movies

Production, direction, and cast of the movie

Ad

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina is directed by Len Wiseman, best known for his work on the Underworld series, and written by Shay Hatten, the screenwriter who contributed to John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and served as the lead writer for John Wick: Chapter 4.

Under Thunder Road Films and 87eleven Productions banners, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski—long-time franchise producers—are producing the movie. Lionsgate is distributing the movie, keeping their ongoing relationship with the John Wick universe.

Ad

Ana de Armas plays Eve Macarro, a ballerina turned assassin in quest of retribution. Among the returning franchise actors she is joined by are Keanu Reeves as John Wick, Ian McShane as Winston, and the late Lance Reddick as Charon in his last on-screen performance.

Stay tuned for more updates on From the World of John Wick: Ballerina and similar projects as the year progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 6 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More