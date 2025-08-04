Trump accuses "Comey, Garland, and Biden" of allegedly controlling Epstein files, Russell Brand questions if "they’re in it too"

American comedian, actor, and podcaster Russell Brand recently shared his thoughts on US President Donald Trump's remarks about Democrats controlling the infamous Epstein files. According to The Independent, the 79-year-old US politician addressed mentions of him in criminal case files related to the deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein.As per the news outlet, the US President was questioned by a reporter on Monday, July 28, 2025, during an hour-long media availability at his Trump Turnberry golf club in Scotland while meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.Trump claimed that if his name was mentioned in the Epstein files, it was there as a result of Democratic efforts and the control of former FBI Director James Comey, former Attorney General Merrick Garland, and former US President Joe Biden. Sitting next to the British Prime Minister, he said:“It's a hoax that's been built up way beyond proportion... Those files were run by the worst scum on Earth. They were run by Comey, they were run by Garland, they were run by Biden and all of the people that actually ran the government, including the auto pen.”The president further said of the Epstein files:“Those files were run for four years by those people. If they had anything, I assume they would have released it. The whole thing is a hoax. They ran the files. I was running against somebody, that ran the files. If they had something, they would have released.”After the US President suggested that he had nothing to do with the Epstein files, Russell Brand took to X and shared his reaction. On Sunday, August 3, 2025, the podcaster shared a video on the social media platform with the caption:“Trump says the Epstein files were controlled for years by the same 'scum' who ran the DOJ; Comey, Garland, and Biden. If they had dirt, they’d have used it. Then again, maybe they didn’t release it because they’re in it too... Will we ever know?”Russell Brand says Donald Trump’s Epstein files claim “makes sense”Russell Brand in the video shared on X said that Donald Trump’s Epstein files claims “makes sense”. He explained:&quot;That sort of makes sense, unless it was also so detrimental to them because you've got to assume you know, some of them legacy names from the Democrats are going to be all over it.&quot;The media personality further opined his view and claimed that he &quot;personally&quot; believed Donald Trump probably had s*x with &quot;loads and loads&quot; of women. Brand said paedophiles were pretty rare and that it was pretty niche to be &quot;down with underage s*x&quot;.The 50-year-old also claimed that the people who posed as &quot;morally unimpeachable&quot; were the ones that people want to look at when it came to the &quot;filthy, nefarious devil-worshipping paedophilia.&quot;According to The Independent, the US President made his claims about a week after a Wall Street Journal report claimed that officials told Trump that his name was in the files. Meanwhile, a July memo from the Department of Justice stated that Epstein had no “client list” and no more information would reportedly be released.Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide on August 10, 2019, while awaiting trial on federal charges. He was charged with s*x trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit s*x trafficking of minors.