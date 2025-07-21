“It’s an obvious cover up” — Charlamagne tha God and Andrew Schulz discuss why the Epstein files are not being released

  • home icon
By Diana George
Published Jul 21, 2025 13:52 GMT
The Brilliant Idiots With Charlamagne Tha God &amp; Andrew Schulz In Concert - New York, NY - Source: Getty
The Brilliant Idiots With Charlamagne Tha God & Andrew Schulz In Concert - New York, NY - Source: Getty

The long-awaited release of the Epstein files—documents related to the convicted s*x offender and late financier Jeffrey Epstein—has become a flashpoint for accusations of government obstruction.

During a recent discussion, media personalities Charlamagne tha God and Andrew Schulz dissected why these records remain hidden, with Charlamagne calling it an “obvious cover-up” and Schulz arguing the truth lies somewhere between conspiracy and confirmed corruption.

During a July 19 episode of their podcast Brilliant Idiots, Charlamagne referenced conflicting stories from officials, noting:

"The conspiracy is, Pam Bondi told us that the Epstein list was on her desk. Now they're saying it doesn't exist. But now they're saying it does exist, but it was written by Biden and the Obamas and Comey. It's an obvious cover-up."
He argued that this kind of back-and-forth fuels public distrust. The Epstein files have been the focus of intense scrutiny since Epstein was found dead in jail in 2019. His death was ruled a suicide.

Schulz, who was skeptical of more elaborate conspiracy theories, also chimed in:

"He's a registered s*x offender that got a sweetheart deal. Ghislaine [Maxwell] is in jail for 20 years for child s*x trafficking. So there's no conspiracy...The conspiracies is, are the governments making him do these things, or was he doing these things already, and the government was using it as an asset to get access to these different people?"
DOJ faces scrutiny after contradictory statements about Epstein files release

On July 18, 2025, Senator Richard Durbin revealed that FBI agents who reviewed Epstein’s files earlier this year were ordered to “flag any documents referencing Trump.” This directive, coupled with Attorney General Pam Bondi’s sudden reversal about the release of the records, has raised concerns over selective transparency.

According to Fox News, in February 2025, Bondi stated that the Epstein files were "sitting on my desk right now to review." However, in July 2025, she released only documents that were already publicly available and later asserted no further disclosures were warranted.

A July memo from the Department of Justice added to the confusion, claiming there was “no Epstein client list” and “no evidence Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals.” Critics argue this contradicts Bondi’s previous assertions of reviewing the Epstein files and dismisses witness statements, saying that Epstein was connected to influential men.

Adding to the controversy, on the same day, July 18, Donald Trump filed a $10 billion lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal for reporting that he sent Epstein an inappropriate birthday note in 2003, a claim Trump denies. The timing is notable as pressure mounts for the Epstein files to be fully unsealed.

Trump’s past friendship with Jeffrey Epstein has made him a recurring figure in the saga, though he has not been charged in connection with Epstein’s crimes.

