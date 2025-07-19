Sean Strickland demands Epstein files be released in unhinged message to FBI Director Kash Patel

Sean Strickland, well-known for his outspoken nature, recently called for the release of the Epstein files. He specifically urged FBI Director Kash Patel to take action in this matter.For context, the Epstein files are said to be a collection of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, who was a s*x offender. These files have garnered public interest, including from Strickland, as they reportedly contain the names of high-profile individuals and their connections to Epstein's crimes.In a post on X, Strickland expressed his desire for the FBI director to release the Epstein files, writing:&quot;Someone needs to threaten @Kash_Patel with a bar of soap if he doesn't release the files. &quot;You see this bar of soap, we're going to make you take a bath if you cover up Epstein&quot;. Immediate release.&quot;Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:Although discussions have been made about the purported Epstein files, no verified evidence has been released to the public about their existence yet.Sean Strickland claims the FBI is &quot;protecting people&quot; in light of Epstein filesInternet personality and geopolitical commentator Toria Brooke appeared to share her thoughts in response to Sean Strickland's post. She suggested that the FBI and Kash Patel may not have any documents related to the Epstein case, which is why they aren't releasing anything.However, Strickland firmly disagreed, asserting that there is a larger context to the issue at hand. He expressed his perspective by writing:&quot;1. Hours of child p*rn... Who are these people? 2. He acquired a ton of wealth, how? 3. Royalty, American presidents, businessmen all have close association.. Come on you know this is BS.. They're protecting people.....Strickland also wrote:&quot;But you can't answer the questions.. He wasn't inviting me to go f**k kids, he wasn't inviting you..... He was inviting presidents, Bill Gates, world leaders. In industry.. You cannot answer the question because if you answer the question, then you will be admitting to a cover-up.&quot;Check out Sean Strickland's comments below: