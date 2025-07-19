  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Sean Strickland demands Epstein files be released in unhinged message to FBI Director Kash Patel

Sean Strickland demands Epstein files be released in unhinged message to FBI Director Kash Patel

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Jul 19, 2025 19:55 GMT
Sean Strickland (left) has a request for Kash Patel (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]
Sean Strickland (left) has a request for Kash Patel (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]

Sean Strickland, well-known for his outspoken nature, recently called for the release of the Epstein files. He specifically urged FBI Director Kash Patel to take action in this matter.

Ad

For context, the Epstein files are said to be a collection of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, who was a s*x offender. These files have garnered public interest, including from Strickland, as they reportedly contain the names of high-profile individuals and their connections to Epstein's crimes.

In a post on X, Strickland expressed his desire for the FBI director to release the Epstein files, writing:

"Someone needs to threaten @Kash_Patel with a bar of soap if he doesn't release the files. "You see this bar of soap, we're going to make you take a bath if you cover up Epstein". Immediate release."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:

Ad

Although discussions have been made about the purported Epstein files, no verified evidence has been released to the public about their existence yet.

Sean Strickland claims the FBI is "protecting people" in light of Epstein files

Internet personality and geopolitical commentator Toria Brooke appeared to share her thoughts in response to Sean Strickland's post. She suggested that the FBI and Kash Patel may not have any documents related to the Epstein case, which is why they aren't releasing anything.

Ad

However, Strickland firmly disagreed, asserting that there is a larger context to the issue at hand. He expressed his perspective by writing:

"1. Hours of child p*rn... Who are these people? 2. He acquired a ton of wealth, how? 3. Royalty, American presidents, businessmen all have close association.. Come on you know this is BS.. They're protecting people.....
Ad

Strickland also wrote:

"But you can't answer the questions.. He wasn't inviting me to go f**k kids, he wasn't inviting you..... He was inviting presidents, Bill Gates, world leaders. In industry.. You cannot answer the question because if you answer the question, then you will be admitting to a cover-up."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:

About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications