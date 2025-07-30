Trump opens up about whether he will pardon Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, Russell Brand reacts

On Tuesday, July 29, 2025, English podcaster Russell Brand shared his reaction to Donald Trump pardoning Jeffrey Epstein's convicted s*x trafficking accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. The 50-year-old media personality took to X and shared a video of a reporter asking Donald Trump if he would pardon Ghislaine Maxwell. As per the video, the reporter asked Trump, “Would you consider a pardon or a commutation for Elaine Maxwell?”“It's something I haven't thought about. I'm allowed to do it, but it's something I have not thought about,” the 79-year-old American politician replied.The video, which was shared on X by Russell Brand, also showed Maxwell's attorney, David Oscar Markus, reacting to Trump’s comments.“We haven't spoken to the president or anybody about a pardon just yet. And, you know, listen, the president this morning said he had the power to do so. We hope he exercises that power in the right and just way,” David said in the video.Meanwhile, after David Oscar Markus shared his hopes in regards to a potential pardon of Ghislaine Maxwell, Russell Brand opined his thoughts on Maxwell’s lawyer.“We've not done anything. I'm just having a great time. I'm a star now. Everybody listen to me. I went to law school. I'm the center of attention now. Elaine, that's how you say it… Yeah, do it in the right and just way. I beg your pardon,” the podcaster said.Notably, Ghislaine Maxwell is a British former socialite who was reportedly found guilty of child s*x trafficking and other offences in 2021 in connection with the convicted Jeffrey Epstein.Ghislaine Maxwell’s relation to the Epstein case exploredAccording to CBS News, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of aiding the deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, has reportedly offered to testify and provide information to a congressional committee. As per a letter from her attorney, Maxwell has agreed to testify at a deposition scheduled next month, but only if she is granted immunity or a pardon.Notably, Maxwell was subpoenaed last week by the House Oversight Committee to sit for a deposition scheduled for August 11, 2025, at a federal prison in Tallahassee, where she is serving her sentence. However, a new letter was sent to House Oversight Chairman Rep. James Comer by David Markus on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.The letter confirmed that she is willing to sit before the committee, but on condition that certain legal appeals should be finalized or that she be granted clemency or a pardon by President Donald Trump. “Public reports — including your own statements — indicate that the Committee intends to question Ms. Maxwell in prison and without a grant of immunity. Those are non-starters. Ms. Maxwell cannot risk further criminal exposure in a politically charged environment without formal immunity,” the letter states, according to CBS.Meanwhile, Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence after she was convicted for her role in helping the NYC-based financier Epstein recruit, groom, and abuse underage girls. Notably, Epstein died in federal custody in 2019 while awaiting his trial, and his death was reportedly ruled a suicide.