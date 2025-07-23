“The monster has a lot of wiggle room” — Melanie King calls Ghislaine Maxwell’s Supreme Court appeal “a slap in the face to every survivor”

Ghislaine Maxwell, a close associate of Jeffrey Epstein, was convicted of recruiting and trafficking underage girls to be abused by the latter, per NBC News. Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence. However, earlier this year, the co-conspirator of Epstein appealed to the Supreme Court to review her case, citing a clause in Epstein's 2007 non-prosecution agreement.Now, on July 14, the prosecution requested the Supreme Court to reject Ghislaine Maxwell's appeal. The development has once again brought Maxwell into public debate. Political commentator and podcaster Melanie King called out Maxwell for her appeal in her July 22 podcast.&quot;Most victims never see a courtroom. Most predators never see a sale. And now the one time we do get a conviction in this case, well, the monster has a lot of wiggle room to run free,&quot; Melanie King said.The podcaster said that Epstein's case &quot;isn't over; it's just been repackaged.&quot; She called Ghislaine Maxwell's appeal an &quot;attempted erasure of her crimes.&quot;&quot;This isn't justice. This is an attempted erasure of her crimes. It's a cynical play for sympathy designed to undo accountability and reframe a known predator as a scapegoat. The fact that she even has the resources and legal standing to take her case to the highest court in the country is a slap in the face to every survivor she helped abuse,&quot; Melanie commented.The political commentator raised eyebrows on the possible backing of Maxwell, saying she was not a &quot;random socialite&quot; but rather the &quot;gatekeeper of Epstein's empire.&quot; She alleged that Maxwell had powerful connections, including billionaires, politicians, and royalty, among others.Pointing out her alleged connections, Melanie commented that her people were trying to protect her in order to keep secrets &quot;buried.&quot; &quot;Why do you think she can afford this high-level legal defense? Because she knows too much, that's why. And letting her rot in the cell puts pressure on the entire House of Cards. The appeal isn't just for herself. It's a panic button for the people she's protected and the people who protected her. If her conviction stays, more dominoes fall,&quot; she said.&quot;She was the architect&quot;– Melanie King highlights the role of Ghislaine Maxwell in Epstein's crime amid her case review appealMelanie King, who has consistently been vocal about the Epstein files in her podcast episodes, blasted Ghislaine Maxwell for her case review appeal. While questioning Maxwell's appeal, Melanie highlighted her crimes. &quot;Ghislaine Maxwell groomed young girls, children, teenagers, 14, 15, 16 years old, girls from broken homes, girls trying to survive... She used her wealth and charm to lower their defenses... She threatened them. She destroyed their lives... Maxwell was the one operating the entire thing. She wasn't a bystander. She was the architect,&quot; she said.The podcaster questioned why, years after Maxwell's arrest, there had been no public disclosure of the &quot;client list,&quot; &quot;blackbook,&quot; or &quot;raw footage.&quot; She further asked why, in all those years, not a single &quot;client&quot; had been prosecuted.She added that Ghislaine Maxwell's conviction was a &quot;pressure release valve&quot; and alleged that with this appeal, the alleged backers want to even &quot;roll that back.&quot;&quot;They were told Ghislaine's conviction was justice. It really wasn't 20 years. They were told that this was the beginning of accountability. And now, with one legal move, justice is hanging by a thread,&quot; Melanie King said.As per ABC News, earlier this year, Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers applied for the review of her case, citing a clause in Epstein's 2007 non-prosecution agreement that included a provision protecting potential Epstein co-conspirators from criminal charges.On July 14, the DOJ urged the Supreme Court to reject Maxwell's appeal, arguing that the 2007 deal was applied to prosecutions in the Southern District of Florida. However, the Southern District of New York sentenced Maxwell, invalidating the deal.