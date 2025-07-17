"Why is Ghislaine Maxwell in jail?" — Russell Brand claims there's "more to" Epstein files after Trump dismisses it as "hoax"

Comedian, actor, and podcaster Russell Brand recently seemed to have called out President Donald Trump for dismissing the Epstein files as a "hoax," and questioned why Ghislaine Maxwell was still in jail in the July 17 episode of Stay Free With Russell Brand.

For the unversed, earlier this month, the US Department of Justice and the FBI concluded their investigation of the Jeffrey Epstein case, stating that they found no "incriminating list" of clients, as reported by the BBC. The memo also stated that the financier died by suicide in his jail cell on August 10, 2019, after being arrested on July 6, 2019, on charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy.

This memo has sparked an ongoing conversation about the Epstein files among several social media personalities. These files allegedly contain the names of several high-profile personalities associated with Epstein.

In light of this ongoing conversation, President Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, on July 16, dismissing the controversy surrounding the Epstein case as another "hoax" created by the democratic party to discredit him.

The post read:

"Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this "bullsh*t," hook, line, and sinker. They haven't learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years."

Reacting to President Trump's remarks, Russell Brand noted that while the US President had built his reputation on saying things that others were too afraid to say, he was surprisingly silent when it came to the Epstein files.

He further wondered if there were no files, then why was Ghislaine Maxwell in jail. For the unversed, Maxwell, who was found guilty of helping Epstein with child sex trafficking, is currently serving a 20-year sentence in federal prison in Florida.

"Do you believe that's because there are no files? There are no incriminating documents, and of course, that leaves open questions like 'Why is Ghislaine Maxwell in jail?' Is she just actually in jail for trafficking girls and children, and women that didn't consent to what Prince Andrew, who also, by the way, hasn't been convicted of anything, or is there more to it?" Brand questioned.

Ghislaine Maxwell's family claims she didn't receive a "fair trial"

POTUS Donald Trump, FLOTUS Melania Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell (Image via Getty)

Ghislaine Maxwell's siblings released a statement on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, on a website dedicated to Ghislaine's case, claiming that their sister didn't receive a "fair trial."

The statement read:

"Our sister Ghislaine did not receive a fair trial. Her legal team continues to fight her case in the Courts and will file its reply in short order to the Government's opposition in the US Supreme Court."

In the document, her siblings also asserted that, if necessary, they would file a "writ of habeas corpus in the US District Court, SDNY." This legal document would allow Ghislaine Maxwell to challenge her imprisonment based on new evidence, including "government misconduct that would have likely changed the trial's outcome."

In a statement, Maxwell's attorney, David Oscar Markus, remarked:

"I'd be surprised if President Trump knew his lawyers were asking the Supreme Court to let the government break a deal. He's the ultimate dealmaker—and I'm sure he'd agree that when the United States gives its word, it should keep it."

He argued that it was "especially unfair" for Ghislaine Maxwell to remain incarcerated based on "a promise the US government made and broke."

"These are sentiments with which we profoundly concur," Maxwell's siblings confirmed in their statement.

As per AP News, Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison in June 2022 for her role in recruiting and grooming young girls for Jeffrey Epstein. She is currently serving her sentence in a federal prison in Tallahassee, Florida.

