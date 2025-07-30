Charlamagne Tha God calls out "liberal media" for not talking about Jeffrey Epstein having a photo of Bill Clinton in a dress

In the latest episode of The Breakfast Club (uploaded on YouTube on Tuesday, July 30), Charlamagne Tha God discussed how new revelations about Jeffrey Epstein were not being addressed by the &quot;liberal media&quot;. Charlamagne said:&quot;It's just funny how the news works. Because Bill Clinton wrote a letter to Jeffrey Epstein as well for his birthday, but nobody's talking about that. And Jeffrey Epstein had a picture of Bill Clinton in a dress, in high heels in his New York mansion, but nobody's talking about that.&quot;The host then went on to say that everybody on the Epstein should be brought forward and sentenced accordingly, regardless of their status or political position in the country.Broadcaster Morgyn Wood, who had also tuned in on the episode to share headlines, interjected Charlamagne Tha God, proposing that Bill Clinton's association with Jeffrey Epstein wasn't being scrutinized because he was no longer the country's president.While Woods believed that the media would react differently to Bill Clinton's letter and picture found in Epstein's possession if he were still the US president, Charlamagne disagreed, saying:&quot;No, he wouldn't, because liberal media wouldn't push the issue.&quot;While the media hasn't commented on why the association between Clinton and Epstein - and new evidence of the same - wasn't addressed, the link between the late financier and the current President, Donald Trump, is clearly under scrutiny.Donald Trump answered questions about Jeffrey Epstein in ScotlandOn Tuesday, July 29, Donald Trump was in Scotland for the opening event of his new, 18-hole golf course at the Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen. At the ribbon-cutting ceremony.During his Scotland trip, Trump also faced questions about Jeffrey Epstein from Scottish reporters earlier this week (during a bilateral meeting), in response to which he shed light on his relationship with the sex offender.The President denied ever visiting Epstein's island or drawing a woman in a birthday letter to him. A Wall Street Journal article claimed a 2003 letter signed by Trump included a sketch of a naked woman. Trump called the letter fake and is now suing the publication over the story.Then, talking about his falling out with Epstein, Trump said:&quot;For years, I wouldn’t talk to Jeffrey Epstein. I wouldn’t talk — because he did something that was inappropriate. He hired help, and I said, ‘Don’t ever do that again.’ He stole people that work for me. I said, ‘Don’t ever do that again.’ He did it again, and I threw him out of the place, persona non grata. I threw him out, and that was it. I’m glad I did.&quot;The President then highlighted his disinterest in speaking about the subject, saying to a reporter that his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein was a &quot;hoax that’s been built up way beyond proportion.&quot; He added that if there was information on any scandalous ties between them, the Democrats would have released it a long time ago.