Candace Owens retweets news of James Carville apologizing to Melania Trump over false Epstein link, says she loves “her energy”

Podcaster and political commentator Candace Owens weighed in after Democratic strategist James Carville publicly apologized to First Lady Melania Trump for making a false claim linking her to convicted financier Jeffrey Epstein.

On August 8, 2025, Owens shared a Daily Mail report about the apology on X writing:

"Everybody knows not to mess with Melania. I just love her energy. Can’t explain it."

According to the report, the incident stemmed from comments James Carville made during an episode of his Politics War Room podcast.

In the episode, featuring a discussion with journalist Judd Legum about Epstein, Carville allegedly suggested that Melania had been introduced to Donald Trump by Epstein, a claim her legal team swiftly disputed.

In the latest episode of his podcast aired on August 7, Carville explained that after the episode aired, he received formal correspondence from Melania’s lawyer.

"After the episode, we received a letter from Melania Trump’s lawyer. He took issue with our title of one of those YouTube videos from that episode and a couple of comments I made about the first lady," Carville said.

Upon review, Carville said he decided to remove the video and make edits.

"We took a look at what they complained about, and we took down the video and edited out those comments from the episode. I also take back these statements and apologize," he added.

The original YouTube video carried the title “The Epstein Connection between Trump and Melania”, but it was promptly deleted. The comments themselves were scrubbed before the Daily Mail could verify exactly what had been said.

Melania Trump posted screenshots of Carville’s apology on her official X account without adding any commentary.

Melania Trump posts screenshots of Carville’s apology (Image via X/@MELANIATRUMP)

Melania Trump highlights media retraction over Epstein allegations

Melania Trump (Image via Getty Images)

The aforementioned instance wasn’t the first time in recent days that Melania Trump posted about the media apologizing to her.

On August 1, 2025, she posted a tweet about the media house The Daily Beast for their article alleging the same claims as mentioned before: that she was the link between Trump and Epstein. Her post read:

"Daily Beast Apologies and Retracts Article Alleging a Melania Trump–Jeffrey Epstein Link."

Melania Trump posts about Daily Beast (Image via X/@MELANIATRUMP)

This post was linked to a New York Post report from July 31, 2025, which explained the sequence of events.

According to the report, the withdrawn story from The Daily Beast alleged that a modeling agent connected to Epstein had introduced Melania to Donald Trump. The claim originated from journalist and author Michael Wolff, whom Trump had labeled a "third-rate reporter" just a month earlier.

In an interview on The Daily Beast Podcast dated July 26, 2025, Wolff claimed Melania played a significant role in her husband’s alleged ties to Epstein.

"She’s introduced by a model agent, both of whom Trump and Epstein are involved with. She’s introduced to Trump that way…Epstein knows her well," Wolff alleged.

Following Wolff’s comments, The Daily Beast published an article summarizing his claims. However, the piece was quickly replaced after Melania Trump’s legal team contacted the outlet to challenge its framing and headline.

"After this story was published, The Beast received a letter from First Lady Melania Trump’s attorney challenging the headline and framing of the article," the outlet acknowledged in its editor’s note.

The editor’s note further stated:

"After reviewing the matter, the Beast has taken down the article and apologizes for any confusion or misunderstanding."

The New York Post article also reported that The Daily Beast not only deleted the article but also removed its original headline, body text, image, and URL from the site entirely.

James Carville issues warning against Kamala Harris during podcast

James Carville (Image via Getty Images)

During the aforementioned August 7, 2025, episode of his Politics War Room podcast, Democratic strategist James Carville also issued a blunt warning to former Vice President Kamala Harris and her allies. He stated that the Democratic Party had no interest in seeing them on the 2028 ticket.

Harris recently said she wouldn’t run for California governor, sparking rumors of a 2028 presidential bid. However, when asked on a podcast if she might run again with full party support, Carville quickly dismissed the idea.

"Don’t be terrified…She wisely chose not to run for governor of California," James Carville said.

He made it clear he believed Harris would not secure the Democratic nomination in 2028.

"Anybody that had anything to do with 2024, the party wants to move on from that… this isn’t anybody’s fault," he said

James Carville also extended this stance to Harris’ former running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and to anyone tied to the 2024 campaign.

He explained that if he were advising them personally, he would urge against another run, stressing that the political climate in 2028 would not be favorable to anyone associated with the last presidential race.

Apart from posting the tweet acknowledging James Carville’s apology, the First Lady of the United States refrained from making any further comments or issuing an official statement on the matter.

On the other hand, American political consultant, author, and occasional actor James Carville continues to share his insights on current affairs as the co-host of his Politics War Room podcast on YouTube, alongside journalist Al Hunt.

