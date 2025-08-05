Trump calls Sydney Sweeney's viral American Eagle ad "HOTTEST," says Taylor Swift is "NO LONGER HOT" - Megyn Kelly reacts

US President Donald Trump recently shared his views on Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle Jeans ad controversy and dragged Taylor Swift into it as well. Trump made his remarks following the criticism that AE's campaign featuring the Euphoria star was racist.The president supported Sweeney in his post on Truth Social on August 4, 2025. He mentioned that the Americana star was a &quot;registered&quot; Republican and called the advertisement featuring her the &quot;HOTTEST.&quot; He also name-dropped Taylor Swift in his post and said she was &quot;NO LONGER HOT.&quot;&quot;Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the 'HOTTEST' ad out there. It's for American Eagle, and the jeans are 'flying off the shelves.' Go get 'em, Sydney!&quot; Trump wrote.He further took a jibe at Swift and added:&quot;Look at woke singer Taylor Swift. Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can't stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT.&quot;Political commentator and podcaster Megyn Kelly, who earlier defended Sweeney in the July 28 episode of her podcast, reacted to Trump's post. Kelly shared her response to the president's views via an X post on August 4, writing:&quot;This is amazing!&quot;Earlier in her YouTube video, Kelly lashed out at people criticizing Sweeney and calling her a &quot;white supremacist.&quot; She then played the controversial ad video, which people alleged contained eugenics remarks. &quot;She's being called a white supremacist by people who don't like her latest ad, which is for American Eagle. She's advertising jeans and yet, the lunatics on the left think she's advertising white supremacy... This [the ad] is obviously a reference to her body and not to her skin color,&quot; Kelly said.Trump's praise for Sydney Sweeney came a day after the actor was heckled at her movie premiereOn Sunday, August 3, 2025, night, Sweeney attended the premiere of her movie Americana at Desert 5 Spot in Hollywood. While entering the theater, the actor was heckled by a woman, who shouted:&quot;Stop the ad, that is being racist!&quot; However, Sydney Sweeney went ahead and did not respond to the comment.A day later, on Monday morning, President Trump, in addition to supporting Sweeney and criticizing Taylor Swift in his Truth Social post, also took a shot at &quot;being woke&quot;. He wrote:&quot;The tide has seriously turned — Being WOKE is for losers, being Republican is what you want to be. Thank you for your attention to this matter!&quot;The praise from the president resulted in profit for the denim label. According to Forbes, American Eagle's stock saw an uptick of 23 percent following Trump's post.On July 23, American Eagle unveiled its Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans campaign, a collaboration with the actor for its 2025 fall collection. Under the campaign, the label released a series of ads. One of the controversial ads features Sydney Sweeney saying:&quot;Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color. My jeans are blue.&quot;This sparked a debate on the internet alleging that the brand had used racial undertones. However, American Eagle released a statement on August 1, stating that the campaign was &quot;always&quot; about the &quot;jeans.&quot;