Did Trump say he would pardon Diddy? Perez Hilton claims POTUS' reason for going against rapper is "SO DUMB!!!!"

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton recently reacted to Donald Trump's comments on pardoning the American rapper Diddy. According to The Guardian, the President of the United States said that pardoning the convicted musician would be “more difficult” due to Sean Combs' past criticism of him.As per the news outlet, the 79-year-old American politician spoke about Sean Combs during an interview with Newsmax on Friday night, August 1, 2025. Confirming that he considered the Bad Boy Records founder “half-innocent”, Trump also expressed his personal dislike and said:“He was essentially, I guess, sort of half-innocent. He was celebrating a victory, but I guess it wasn’t as good of a victory.”Notably, Trump also reminisced about how the two used to get along &quot;great” during his interview. However, he said things took a turn after Diddy made “hostile” comments during his first presidency and added:“When I ran for office, he was very hostile. It’s hard, you know? We’re human beings. And we don’t like to have things cloud our judgment, right? But when you knew someone and you were fine, and then you run for office, and he made some terrible statements… So I don’t know … It makes it more difficult to do.”On Sunday, August 3, 2025, Perez Hilton, in his YouTube video, discussed Trump’s reason for going against the rapper. The title of the video read:“Donald Trump - In His Own Words - Says A Diddy Pardon Is Unlikely! And The Reason Why Is SO DUMB!!!!”Sean Combs was reportedly found guilty in the federal court of Manhattan, New York City, on July 2, 2025. The court convicted the rapper on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, which carries a maximum of ten years in prison for each. However, the rapper was acquitted of more serious charges, including s*x trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.Perez Hilton questions Donald Trump for bringing “ego” to pardoning DiddyDuring his YouTube video, Perez Hilton slammed the 47th president of the United States for his casual tone on Sean Combs’ pardon. Noting that multiple credible publications reported that Diddy's team was in discussion with the White House about a possible pardon of the convicted musician, Hilton said:“If you have no idea what you're talking about, if you haven't been following along, then maybe don't speak on it… What the f is half innocent. That's not a legal term. ‘He's half innocent.’ Jesus Christ.”The media personality also called out Trump for his reasoning for not excusing Combs. Perez discussed that the US politician was not pardoning the rapper because Diddy publicly “talked smack” about him, and not because of the “merits” of what had happened. He then questioned:“That doesn't mean a no. He did pardon the Chrisleys even though they were guilty… Will Trump pardon Sean Combs as a distraction from everything Jeffrey Epstein, or will his ego overrule that and refuse to pardon Diddy because he talked smack about him in the past?According to The Guardian, Sean 'Diddy' Combs is tentatively scheduled to be sentenced on October 3, 2025. The rapper has also reportedly asked to be freed from custody on a $50 million bond while awaiting that hearing.