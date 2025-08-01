Candace Owens reveals why she didn’t cover the Diddy trial, claims it was “obviously a show trial”

  • home icon
By Diana George
Published Aug 01, 2025 08:34 GMT
Conservative commentator Candace Owens has opened up about her decision not to cover the high-profile Diddy trial, slamming it as a "show trial” organized by the federal government. Owens suggested that the case against Sean “Diddy” Combs was politically motivated and lacked substantive legal merit.

During a July 31 episode of her podcast, Candace, Owens argued that the Diddy trial was never about justice but rather a performative exercise by federal agencies.

"I never covered the Diddy trial. I never thought the Diddy trial was worth covering because it was just so obviously a show trial," she said. "I knew it was a show trial because what Diddy was doing was a Fed operation, and the Fed, for whatever reason, whenever they investigate themselves, they find out they're not guilty of anything."
Candace Owens noted the nature of Combs’ charges, two counts of violating the Mann Act, a federal law that makes it illegal to travel with another person across state lines for purposes of prostitution.

She stated that legal experts have agreed that such charges are seldom brought unless connected to more serious crimes, including s*x trafficking.

Combs was found not guilty on the more serious racketeering and s*x trafficking charges, leading Owens to question the prosecution’s motives.

Diddy trial verdict challenged as Trump considers pardon ahead of sentencing

The Diddy trial ended with a mixed verdict in early July 2025. Although Combs was found guilty of the Mann Act violations, a jury declined to convict him on charges that he operated an enterprise that engaged in s*x trafficking and racketeering.

Combs’ lawyers have now filed a 62-page motion arguing that his guilty verdict was unprecedented and unconstitutional, since the government did not successfully argue its case of coercion or exploitation.

The filing read:

"Since the government arrested Sean Combs last September, it has painted him as a monster. For months, prosecutors accused him of running a 20-year racketeering enterprise and of s*x trafficking multiple women...Mr. Combs now stands convicted only of two prostitution counts under the Mann Act, which doesn’t require proof of coercion, threats, or fraud."
Reports have also surfaced that President Donald Trump is considering a full pardon for Combs ahead of his sentencing. On May 30, 2025, during the Diddy trial, Trump stated that he would consider pardoning Combs.

"I would certainly look at the facts if I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don’t like me," he said.
TMZ reported on July 30, 2025, that the POTUS was awaiting Judge Arun Subramanian's decision on Combs' bail. Candace Owens also took to her podcast to report on the developments, saying,

"Trump's team is saying that if Diddy is granted bail, then Trump is not going to make a decision on the pardon until he is sentenced. So, he's going to go see what happens. If the judge denies the bail, then he will be ready to make a decision immediately."
Sean "Diddy" Combs' sentencing date is currently set for October 3, 2025.

About the author
Diana George

Edited by Prem Deshpande
