"Bro knows he scammed the system" — Internet reacts as Diddy shares mysterious post and deletes tweet

Sean &quot;Diddy&quot; Combs hopped on X on July 25 to share a cryptic post—an eyes emoji seemingly gazing to the left. The post included no words and was deleted shortly after it was shared. The 55-year-old incarcerated rapper left netizens puzzled with the sudden and mysterious update.Notably, Combs is currently being held in federal custody at New York's Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He is awaiting his sentencing hearing, scheduled for October 3. The Bad Boy Records founder was acquitted of racketeering and s*x trafficking charges but was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.Amid speculations about how many months Combs might serve in prison, the mogul's mysterious X post sparked widespread online reactions. One X user commented:&quot;Bro knows he scammed the system.&quot;&quot;That's the &quot;I'm getting off cause I got money&quot; eyes 👀,&quot; opined one person.&quot;This mf finna have a legal team type up freak off contracts. That sh*t not stopping,&quot; said another.&quot;i can tell by those emojis this n***a ain't learn his lesson,&quot; voiced one user.Several people questioned what Combs might have been insinuating with the single emoji. Some made jokes about baby oil, one of the most talked-about details from Diddy's trial. Others speculated that the rapper may already be planning for his next freak-off, while a few expressed concerns for those who testified against him in court.&quot;Bat Signal for the freak offs,&quot; claimed one.&quot;yeah man letting this n***a out was a mistake he's bout to order 10k baby oil,&quot; commented an X user.&quot;This is a threat,&quot; wrote another.&quot;anyone who testified against him are cooked,&quot; said one more.Diddy was denied bail despite being cleared of some chargesDiddy scored his first victory in the two-month-long high-profile s*x trafficking trial on July 2, when jurors found him not guilty of the more serious s*x crime charges.Combs' legal team submitted a letter to the presiding judge, Arun Subramanian, requesting bail. The letter stated that Combs would not pose a flight risk or pose a threat to the community if released.Diddy's lawyers further proposed a set of release conditions—a $1,000,000 bond, which the rapper, &quot;his mother, his sister, and the mother of his oldest daughter&quot; would sign, the rapper would only be able to travel within certain parts of California, New York, Florida, and New Jersey, he would submit his passport to Pretrial Services, and he would undergo drug testing and supervision.However, Judge Arun Subramanian denied the 55-year-old's bail request. As reported by USA Today, the judge said:&quot;It is impossible for the defendant to demonstrate by clear and convincing evidence that he poses no danger.&quot;Both Combs' defense attorneys and prosecutors agreed to the October 3 sentencing date proposed by Judge Subramanian.Prosecutors assessed the possible sentencing period for Combs to be between 51 and 63 months. Meanwhile, the rapper's defense team is seeking a shorter sentence of 21 to 27 months.