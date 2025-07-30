Did 50 Cent warn Trump against pardoning Diddy in the past? Rapper reacts to reports of POTUS "seriously" considering pardon for the hip-hop mogul

50 Cent recently reacted to reports that U.S. President Donald Trump is &quot;seriously&quot; considering a presidential pardon for Sean &quot;Diddy&quot; Combs ahead of his sentencing on October 3, 2025.This is not the first time 50 Cent has addressed reports of Diddy's potential presidential pardon. On May 30, 2025, the rapper shared on Instagram that he would reach out to Trump to reconsider Diddy's possible pardon after the President was asked about it during an Oval Office news conference. As per USA Today, the now-deleted post was captioned:“He said some really bad things about Trump, it’s not OK. Im gonna reach out so he knows how I feel about this guy.”In a follow-up post, 50 Cent wrote that he was willing to remind Trump of Diddy's past comments about him to revisit the pardon. In another post, he responded to accusations of him &quot;nuking&quot; the rapper's chances of a pardon, adding that he just wanted to &quot;make sure Trump is aware.&quot;Combs was partially acquitted at the end of his eight-week-long trial on July 2, 2025, as reported by The New York Times. While he was found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, he was convicted of his lesser charges, which included two counts of &quot;transportation to engage in prostitution.&quot;On July 29, 2025, Deadline published an exclusive report stating that the rapper's full presidential pardon is being &quot;seriously considered&quot; by Trump. Furthermore, the report added that the topic shifted from “just another Trump weave to an actionable event” following the verdict.Following this, 50 Cent commented on the latest report via Instagram, writing in the caption:&quot;Anyway good night guys, I’m going to bed now !&quot;50 Cent was named in Diddy's trialAccording to USA Today, 50 Cent's name was brought up in Diddy's sex trafficking trial. On May 27, witness Capricorn Clark, Combs' former assistant, claimed her former boss &quot;had an issue with 50 Cent&quot; during her testimony. Clark testified that Combs allegedly confronted Chris Lighty, 50 Cent's former manager, during an MTV press conference, telling Lighty:“I don’t like all the back and forth. I like guns.”Following this, 50 Cent took a jab at his rival in a series of X posts. In one post, he mockingly stated that he didn't &quot;feel safe&quot; because Combs had a gun. In another post, he told his fans that he was going to &quot;lay low&quot; as &quot;itty bitty Diddy wants me Dead.&quot;50cent @50centLINKOh my goodness itty bitty Diddy wants me Dead, I have to lay low, ☹️I think I’m gonna hide out at the playoff game tonight LOL • http://gunitbrands.comAccording to Billboard, Combs and 50 Cent's rivalry spanned decades, with the latter taking his first dig at the former in his 2006 diss track Hip Hop, where he had alleged that Combs was involved in fellow rapper Biggie Smalls' fatal drive-by shooting. Their feud continues to this day, with 50 Cent reportedly producing an upcoming Netflix documentary about Combs.During his July 2025 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, 50 Cent said he never feels comfortable around Combs ever since he volunteered to take him shopping one day. He also mentioned that he has been vocal about Diddy for years, saying:&quot;It’s not uncomfortable for me to say what I said because I’ve been saying this s**t for four years, five years. I been telling you, “I don’t f**k with him. I don’t like the way he moving. This is a little crazy.” Everybody else is not going to be as comfortable as I am saying it.&quot;In other news, Diddy's sentencing is set for October 3, 2025, per The Guardian. On July 29, the rapper's legal team filed a motion for his release from the Metropolitan Detention Center on a $50 million bond. Judge Arun Subramanian has yet to rule on the motion as of this article.