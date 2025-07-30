When is Diddy's sentencing? Reports claim Trump is "seriously" considering giving rapper a full presidential pardon

U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly considering a presidential pardon for Sean Diddy Combs, who is convicted of two counts under the Mann Act for &quot;transportation to engage in prostitution&quot; after his eight-week-long federal trial. The rapper faces a maximum 20-year sentence for both counts and will be sentenced on October 3, 2025.According to an exclusive report by Deadline, published on July 29, 2025, an administration source told the publication that a full presidential pardon for the convicted rapper ahead of his sentencing is being “seriously considered&quot; by the President.Buzzing Pop @BuzzingPopLINKDonald Trump is “seriously considering” pardoning P. Diddy ahead of sentencing, an administration source tells DEADLINE.Furthermore, the report stated that the topic has moved from “just another Trump weave to an actionable event” following the rapper's partial acquittal. For the uninitiated, the jury found Diddy not guilty of his more serious charges, which included two counts of sex trafficking and one count of racketeering conspiracy, during his verdict on July 2, 2025.Diddy's legal team has reportedly not commented on the potential presidential pardon as of this writing. Meanwhile, Deadline also noted that the administration source said:“The White House will not comment on the existence or nonexistence of any clemency request.”Trump had previously stated that he would be willing to consider a presidential pardon for Diddy if he felt the rapper was being mistreated. During an Oval Office news conference on May 30, 2025, amid jury deliberation ahead of Diddy's verdict, the president was asked about issuing a pardon for the rapper. As per TIME magazine, he replied:“Nobody’s asked. But I know people are thinking about it. I think some people have been very close to asking...I would certainly look at the facts. If I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don’t like me, it wouldn’t have any impact on me.”Diddy's lawyers file motion for rapper's release on $50 million bondCombs' legal team outside the Manhattan courthouse following his partial acquittal (Image via Getty Images)On July 29, 2025, Diddy's legal team filed a motion requesting Judge Arun Subramanian, who presided over the rapper's sex trafficking trial, to release him on a $50 million bond ahead of his sentencing, per The Hollywood Reporter.In a 12-page legal motion addressed to the judge, Combs' attorneys wrote that their client's incarceration at the Metropolitan Detention Center, where he has been locked up since his arrest in September 2024, is “inconsistent with Justice Department policy.”Furthermore, the motion seemingly argued that Diddy's incarceration set an unusual precedent in the history of the Mann Act, adding that “there has literally never been a case like this one.”“Sean Combs should not be in jail for this conduct. In fact, he may be the only person currently in a United States jail for being any sort of john, and certainly the only person in jail for hiring adult male escorts for him and his girlfriend, when he did not even have sex with the escort himself,” the motion read.According to The Hollywood Reporter, the motion is seeking his release from prison in exchange for a $50 million bond, adding that the rapper will remain at his Miami residence till his sentencing and will only travel out of state for legal purposes. The attorneys also assure that Diddy is willing to surrender his passport if released and remain under the U.S. Pretrial Services Agency's supervision.Following his partial acquittal, Diddy was denied bail, with the judge stating that the rapper demonstrated a “disregard for the rule of law and a propensity of violence.” As reported by CNN, the judge cited lead defense attorney Marc Agnifilo's closing argument in his bail refusal, saying:“You full-throatedly in your closing argument told the jury that there was violence here. And domestic violence is violence. And you said this is a case that did involve violence.”Gen Just Law @genjustlawLINKCVI. Diddy Bail Denied — JUDGE CALLS OUT DEFENSE ON VIOLENCE ADMISSIONJudge Subramanian told defense attorney Marc Agnifilo, “You full-throatedly in your closing argument told the jury that there was violence here. And domestic violence is violence.”The &quot;violence&quot; in question pertained to the CCN video of Combs allegedly physically assaulting his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in a hotel in 2016. During the closing argument, the defense owned up to the rapper's domestic violence against his former partners.The prosecution is reportedly seeking a potential sentence of 51 to 63 months, while the defense's counterproposal offered a 21 to 27-month sentence.