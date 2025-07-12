10 biggest 50 Cent feuds 

Curtis James Jackson III, AKA 50 Cent, has been involved in several feuds in his career spanning almost three decades. The rapper has virtually seen it all: peaks, gunshots, and lawsuits. He came out of the gates flying, with his debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin' in 2003 (after being dropped by his music label and his debut, Guess Who's Back, was cancelled).

50 Cent's name in the industry is synonymous with lyrics that call out every other artist peaking in the rap scene. His work has resulted in decade-long clashes with everyone from Diddy to Jay-Z. When he is not showing off his penmanship, he takes to Instagram captions to speak his mind.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer. The list is in no particular order.

Diddy, Ja Rule, and some of the biggest 50 Cent feuds in history

1) Ja Rule

Rapper Ja Rule performs on stage (Image via Getty)

The Ja Rule-50 Cent feud began in the late 1990s and is a long-standing rivalry that many are familiar with. The feud was a combination of personal issues that started in 1999 because an associate of 50 Cent robbed Ja Rule at gunpoint. Later, 50 clashed with Ja Rule's record label, Murder Inc.

Regardless of who started it, their animosity escalated quickly. It led to 50 getting stabbed by Black Child in March 2000, innumerable diss tracks (notably Wanskta by 50 and Loose Change by Ja Rule), heated rap battles, physical altercations, and keyboard disses on social media.

However, Fiddy adapted Ja Rule's style and one-upped his career way back in the 2000s, which might be the biggest cause of the grudge.

2) Sean "Diddy" Combs

Sean "Diddy" Combs at an event (Image via Getty)

Unlike Ja Rule, Diddy and 50 Cent started as collaborators in the rap scene. Fiddy even ghostwrote a song for Diddy. However, the feud began in 2005 when Diddy asked for $2 million to sign rapper Mase to 50's record label, and the duo have been in a begrudging battle ever since. 50 even dropped a diss track titled The Bomb in 2006, where he claimed Combs might be involved in the murder of Biggie Smalls.

50 Cent went on the Drink Champs podcast in July 2016, alleging the disgraced rapper might be homosexual. Things escalated when their rival vodka brands, Effen and Ciroc, were simultaneously promoted. In a now-deleted Instagram post published in November 2022, the rapper dissed an image of Combs with a caption about his vodka.

With 50's name being dredged up during Diddy's trial in 2025, it is safe to say their feud is still on.

3) Kenneth "Supreme" McGriff

The rapper's diss track triggered a chain of events (Image via Getty)

50 Cent released Ghetto Qur'an in 2002, but it was originally part of his unreleased mixtape, Power of the Dollar, from 2000. In the song, he targeted the McGriff Crew, also known as "The Supreme Team". Federal Authorities claim that it was Kenneth who retaliated against the song and shot the rapper nine times in 2000. So it's safe to say that the feud is intense, even as McGriff serves a life sentence.

Years later, McGriff's son and his son, Marquise Jackson, remain fast friends, much to 50's annoyance. The online beef continues steadily through the next generation, with the rapper commenting on one of their images (now deleted) on November 29, 2018, with:

“If both these little n***** got hit by a bus, I wouldn’t have a bad day.”

His relationship with his son continues to be rocky.

4) Irv Gotti

Ja Rule and Irv Gotti at the 2023 City Of Hope Spirit Of Life Gala (Image via Getty)

Irv Gotti is the face behind Murder Inc., the record label associated with Ja Rule and Kenneth "Supreme" McGriffith. This makes 50 Cent's feud with the music producer run deep, dating back to the late 90s. For years, until Irv's death (and even afterwards), Fiddy continued taking shots at him. From threatening to slap him to making fun of his stroke, 50 Cent fans have seen it all.

His feud with Ja Rule restarted after he made comments about Irv following his death this year. Fiddy took to Instagram in February 2025 to say:

“Ya man in my Runtz right now!”

This prompted Ja Rule to respond with an onslaught of tweets in April 2025 that veered into their age-old feud territory.

5) James "Jimmy Henchman" Rosemond

Jimmy at an event (Image via Getty)

This is one of 50 Cent's most violent feuds because it left the recording studios and stages and went straight to the streets. After Jimmy became The Game's manager, things became tense. For starters, there was the shootout outside Hot 97 radio station in February 2005, to which 50's associates Tony Yayo and G-Unit's Lowell "Lodi Mack" Fletcher responded with an assault on Henchman's son.

In retaliation, Jimmy sent people to Yayo's mother's house and even planned a hit on 50 Cent during the filming of I'll Still Kill's music video in 2007. But the gut punch came when Lodi Mack was murdered in 2009, and Henchman was arrested for ordering the hit in November 2018 with a life sentence, according to the United States Attorney's Office.

6) The Game

The Game Performs At L'Olympia Paris - Source: Getty

Jayceon Terrell Taylor, AKA The Game, debuted with a commercial hit album, The Documentary, in 2005, and 50 Cent had six song credits. He effectively launched The Game's career, but the duo had a falling out over creative differences when Game wanted to work with people outside G-Unit. He also stated that he had no issues with the people with whom 50 was feuding, which set off a chain of events.

50 went on Hot 97 to diss The Game, and that's when the infamous shootout (related to both The Game and Jimmy Henchman) occurred. While they seemed to have buried the hatchet briefly, the duo never fully got over the chasm, going after each other in diss tracks and public insults.

7) Fat Joe

Fat Joe on stage (Image via Getty)

50 Cent and Fat Joe had a competitive rivalry as rappers in the hip-hop scene. The latter's association with Ja Rule further fueled the feud, especially after his feature on New York, New York. A weak rap battle followed, with Fiddy's diss track Piggy Bank in 2005 not making the splash he had hoped.

In a People interview published on July 31, 2024, the rapper admitted that his rivalry with Fat Joe stemmed from their competitive nature, and he had wasted too much time on it. The duo has since made up and are on good terms, which is rare in a list of 50 Cent feuds to watch out for.

8) DJ Khaled

Khaled at a sporting event (Image via Getty)

50 Cent mostly had a second-hand feud with Grammy-winning music producer Khaled for his association with Fat Joe. Khaled was associated with the Terror Squad that took shots at G-Unit's Tony Yayo in 2005. Similarly, Khaled didn't associate himself with 50 because of his animosity with Fat Joe.

However, that is water under the bridge, as the duo was seen being friendly during Reggie Jackson's Mr. October Celebrity Golf Classic in January 2025 at the Floridian National Golf Course in Palm City.

9) Rick Ross

Ross performs on stage (Image via Getty)

Rick Ross and 50 Cent engaged in a mountain-out-of-a-mole-hill feud, which has continued for over a decade. It all started at the 2008 BET Awards, where 50 Cent allegedly disrespectfully looked at Ross. The latter came at him with "Mafia Music," which directly called out Fiddy.

The feuding rapper responded with "Officer Ricky" in 2009, which featured numerous jokes about Ross, and took it a step further by inviting Rick Ross's former partner and the mother of his child to Miami for a shopping trip. The feud has since subsided somewhat, but it remains an iconic moment in their careers.

10) Shaniqua Tompkins

Tompkins and the rapper share a son (Image via Instagram/@shaniqua_tompkins)

50 Cent and the mother of Marquise Jackson, Shaniqua Tompkins, have a historic feud. The couple had a very public custody battle, which led to a strained relationship between the rapper and his son, and also dissed each other on Instagram. Shaniqua alleged that her then-partner was abusive in the relationship.

According to People, 50 Cent said in an interview with MTV back in 2008 that the lack of friendship between him and Shaniqua was due to the soured ties with his son. He also made allegations about the extent of financial support he was giving his ex, stating:

"The relationship between my wallet and his mom has changed. When people have expensive habits, it's a hell of a transition for them when that money is not there anymore. She said all kind of things about me I never would expect."

The rapper's other infamous feuds include Joe Budden, The Lox, and Kanye West.

