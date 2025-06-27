"Rick Ross was straight profiting off this dude" — Internet reacts to Meek Mill owning 100% of his profits from music compared to 13% earlier

A recent video of rapper Meek Mill had surfaced on social media platforms, in which he could be seen claiming that he owned 100% of his profits made from music. The video, a part of Raud's Twitch stream, was reshared by XXL on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday, June 26, 2025. In the clip, Mill could be heard saying:

Ad

"I'm independent, so I had to learn this sh*t my own. You know, I was getting 13% for like 13 years. Now I'm getting 100% of this sh*t."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The video amassed popularity on the social media platform. As of now, the tweet has been viewed more than 65K times and liked over 400 times. Several netizens have shared their opinions on the same as well. One user wrote on the platform:

What is meeting Lady Gaga like? Find out HERE

"Damn Rick Ross was straight profiting off this dude, hella."

Ant 🛩️☁️🌴🔥 @Snoops_OnACloud LINK Damn Rick Ross was straight profiting off this dude, hella

Ad

Another user stated:

"Crazy how artists have to survive a whole career just to finally own what they built from day one."

"Record labels are robbing artists," added a tweet.

"13% is a robbery 🥲," exclaimed a netizen.

Many other netizens supported Meek Mill and believed that he was getting "robbed" of his profits from his own music. However, others thought that record labels usually invested a lot in the artists. Some even commented that Mill wasn't releasing any hit music lately.

Ad

"We can't really fault labels because they push artists and invest a lot so they need to also get paid. I'm not saying 13% is fair though."A user commented.

"Meek Mill has always been overrated in my opinion," noted a netizen.

"Now his music isn't hot anymore though," wrote another one.

For the unversed, Meek Mill was signed to Rick Ross' Maybach Music Group during the period from 2011 to 2022.

Ad

Meek Mill had previously bashed Atlantic Records for their alleged behavior with the artists

Maybach Music Group was not the only record label that Meek Mill was associated with. Before that, he was signed to T.I.'s Grand Hustle Records from 2008 to 2011. Upon leaving the record label, the rapper got associated with Maybach Music Group. For a brief period, Mill was part of Atlantic Records as well.

Ad

The rapper, however, had a fallout with Atlantic Records back in 2022. In February 2022, Meek Mill made allegations against the record label that had signed artists like Bruno Mars, Burna Boy, Cardi B, Kehlani, Lil Uzi Vert, Lizzo, Charlie Puth, Charli XCX, Ty Dolla $ign, Coldplay, and Ed Sheeran.

Meek Mill @MeekMill LINK So look I made Atlantic records 100's of millions and let them r*pe me out out Roddy a artist they came to me about in jail… they still saying I can't drop music until 9 months after my last album got blackballed just wrapped buildings and Nina art with talent…

Ad

Mill pointed fingers at the record label regarding their apparent treatment of their artists. The rapper claimed that he was prevented from dropping new music for about nine months after his 2021 album Expensive Pain was dropped.

He also accused Atlantic Records of trying to strain his relationship with Rick Ross as well as Roddy Ricch. In a tweet dated February 1, Mill wrote:

"So look I made Atlantic records 100's of millions and let them r*pe me out out Roddy a artist they came to me about in jail… they still saying I can't drop music until 9 months after my last album got blackballed just wrapped buildings and Nina art with talent…"

Ad

In a follow-up tweet that he uploaded shortly after the first one, Mill claimed that the label had created distance between him and Roddy. Meek Mill wrote:

"Roddy my youngin still... But that label seperated us instantly when the millions came in from him…"

Meek Mill @MeekMill LINK Roddy my youngin still …. But that label seperated us instantly when the millions came in from him… same thing they tried to do with me and rozay … it takes a long time to catch up too because most of em tied in for the love of some money …artist scared to speak up

Ad

According to Mill, many artists signed to the label were scared to speak up. He added that this was because those artists were dependent on the company, unlike him. Thus, it could be concluded that this was not the first time that the rapper openly bashed a record label that he had been a part of.

While Mill had openly criticized Atlantic Records, he claimed to have maintained good relationships with Roc Nation and Maybach Music Group. In July 2022, the rapper took to X and clarified that his February posts and rants were directed at Atlantic Records only and had nothing to do with the other labels that he had worked with.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

He clarified that these labels did not impose any restriction on him, and in fact, they had made a lot of money together.

In April 2025, Meek Mill dropped hints suggesting that he was working on a new album and was going to release it before this year's summer. In a tweet uploaded at the time, the rapper even announced that he was looking for a distributor for his music. The tweet dated April 23 read:

Ad

"Holler at me I have one song left with my distribution company and a whole project to release . Before summer … holler directly and me and my team!!!! I’m dropping before the summer no matter what!"

As of now, no additional details about this potential album have surfaced.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More