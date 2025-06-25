Rory and Mal speculate Cardi B's new album "Am I the Drama" was a rushed release by Atlantic Records based on the rollout strategy

Rory and Mal shared their thoughts on Cardi B’s upcoming second album, Am I The Drama?, during episode 382 of their podcast New Rory & Mal, posted on YouTube on June 24.

They first talked about the album’s viral cover and title. Cardi had revealed the cover on June 23 and announced the album would drop on September 19. While both agreed she looked great on the cover, Rory said he hoped it wasn’t made using AI.

Further in the conversation, Rory claimed that he felt that the rollout strategy and the release were "rushed." He particularly pointed out the release of the rapper's latest track, Outside, which was dropped on June 20. He said,

"On Friday, she put out, which I assume would be the first single outside, without a video, which made me feel like it was rushed, because I think Cardi's rollouts are best when they're paired with a visual record."

Somewhere during the conversation, Mal agreed to the same thing. He emphasized that nothing could be worse than rushing an artist. He continued,

"When you rush an artist and it doesn't work, that is the worst feeling for an artist. Because they're like, I didn't even want to put this sh*t."

Demaris Giscombe further pointed out that the female rap scene had changed a lot since Cardi B dropped her debut album in 2018, about seven years ago. According to Demaris, the "dominance was gone." She additionally spoke about Cardi and said,

"What I don't want for her is for her to not reach what she did previously because that's just very unlikely for anybody to reach what she did previously..."

New Rory & Mal hosts spoke about Cardi B's previous tracks while discussing the potential of the upcoming album

The podcast hosts were discussing if the upcoming album of the rapper would be able to match the success enjoyed by her debut album, seven years ago. To discuss this further, Rory, Mal, and Demaris spoke about other tracks of Cardi to understand why they became hit or flops. The hosts made references to Cardi B's 2023 track Bongos as well as her hit song WAP.

Demaris first stated that Bongos was a "huge budget", to which Mal responded by saying that any project that the rapper would take up was likely to be of a massive budget. Rory then addressed Demaris and asked her why she thought Bongos did not do that well, to which the co-host said,

"I don't know why, because I loved bongos, personally. I thought it was a cool record. I don't know if it was because it was released at the wrong time."

She continued,

"It gave summer record, if I'm not mistaken, Bongos was released maybe a little bit later in the year... So, yeah, I think it would have been better as a Summer Record."

According to Demaris, Bongo possibly would have done better had it been released in May or June of that year. The duo discussed the reasons that could impact the success of an album, including the time when it was released. Rory and Mal seemingly believed that if the music was genuinely good, it would be a hit irrespective of any other factors.

However, according to Demaris, that did not sit right. To prove their point, Rory brought up Cardi B's WAP into the discussion. He pointed out that the track was a massive hit even though it was released during the COVID-19 pandemic. Demaris believed that WAP worked primarily because of its "huge shock value."

While the hosts expressed support to Cardi B's upcoming sophomore album, they also seemed a little concerned about whether she was "rushed" by the label to drop the project.

Cardi B uploaded a video on Sunday, teasing that she had a big announcement to make

As aformentioned, Cardi B dropped the album cover for her upcoming project Am I the Drama?, she teased her fans through a video on Sunday. The video came with a caption where the rapper clarified that she had something very important to share.

After uploading the album cover on Monday, fans got super excited. Apart from fans, celebrities like Shakira, Lizzo, Naomi Campbell, and Paris Hilton had also extended support to the Bodak Yellow rapper.

The album has two previously released hits of Cardi B: WAP and Up. The third track of the album was Outside, that had been released recently. It is currently unclear if the rapper will upload any more songs before the album release in September.

