"Y'all went and showed up for someone who was sh*tting on y'all" — Mal calls people who showed up for Kendrick Lamar's Toronto show "goofy"

In a snippet of the latest New Rory & Mal podcast episode (dropped on YouTube on Tuesday, June 17), the co-hosts discussed Kendrick Lamar and SZA's recent Toronto shows. In light of the consecutive concerts in Toronto's Rogers Center being a success, Mal called the concert-goers "goofys," adding,

"Y'all went and showed up for somebody that was sh*tting on y'all."

When Rory asked Mal if he thought Kendrick Lamar had no fans in Toronto, Mal claimed that he didn't, and then went on to explain why the Toronto audience ought to have avoided going to this particular concert of Lamar's, saying,

"Because he's sh*tting on the city of Toronto... Who do you think is 'they' in 'They not like us'? [Kendrick] is talking about Canadians! That's exactly who he's talking about... Torontonians to be exact."

Mal also went on to acknowledge the presence of SZA on Roger Centers' stage alongside SZA, saying,

"Let's not act like a lot of people weren't there to see SZA."

The podcast came on the same day as SZA's interview with Chappell Roan was published in Interview Magazine (June 17). In the interview, the All The Stars singer opened up about her anxiety, particularly when she was gearing up to perform at the Grand National Tour alongside Kendrick Lamar.

Recounting how her anxiety prevented her from showing up for new experiences, SZA said,

"Same thing with the Kendrick tour. 'Everybody’s going to see Kendrick. I don’t even know if I have anything to show these people that’s exciting and new.' But I’m just like, 'Fuck it. I want to walk through the door. I want to see what happens in the uncertainty.' That’s the true magic."

SZA's latest interview comes two months after Lamar and she kicked off their co-headlining stadium tour - the Grand National Tour - in April 2025.

Drake called out a Canadian politician for attending Kendrick Lamar's Toronto show

Kendrick Lamar's Toronto concerts got extra attention because Jagmeet Singh, the leader of Canada's NDP, attended one. This seemed to annoy Drake, who shared a screenshot of their DMs on Instagram and called Singh "a goof" for being at the show.

Billboard reports that Jagmeet Singh also faced backlash from the OVO fans over social media for his attendance at Lamar's Rogers Centre show. In light of it all, Singh issued an open apology to Drake in his Instagram story, writing,

"I went for SZA, not Kendrick. I was born in this city. I love this city. But real talk, I get it. I shouldn't have gone at all."

Then, clarifying his stance in the ongoing Drake-Kendrick Lamar beef, Singh wrote,

"OVO and Drake have lifted up this city and [Canada]. For me it'll always be Drake over Kendrick."

On his first Toronto concert, Kendrick Lamar performed Not Like Us on stage, which was met with a standing ovation and requests for an encore.

